Deaths in Laois - March 9, 2020

Elizabeth Curtis - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, March 9 of Elizabeth Curtis (née O'Keeffe) of Larkfield, Athy, Kildare and Stradbally.



Mother of the Late Cath. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Johnny, sons Mick, Bren, John, Lar, Dan and Darren, daughters Helen, Mag, Trisha, sister Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday and Tuesday with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Wednesday afternoon at 2.15pm to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.



Mary Walsh - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, March 8 of Mary Walsh (née Phelan) of Erkindale Drive, Durrow.



Peacefully surrounded by her husband Andy and loving family after a long illness borne with great dignity and strength. Predeceased by her darling son Shane, and sister Eileen.

Deeply regretted by her husband Andy, sons Andrew, Pat, Jason and Jonathan daughters Maureen, Vicky, Amy, Eve and Cathy, her twenty grand-children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Larry, sister Joan, brothers-in-law Nicky and Mick, sisters-in-law Angela and Marie, nieces, nephews, cousins and the Entire Community of Durrow.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal Wednesday morning arriving at the church of the Holy Trinity for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Dillon - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, March 8 of John Dillon of Emmet Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at The Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his partner Jackie, son Wayne, daughter-in-law Caroline and grandchildren Sophie, Alex and Alisha, brother Cyril and his wife Majella, sisters Mary Lalor (Pond Lane) and Eileen and her husband Christy Maher (Emmet St,) nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, neighbors, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Prayers in The Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10am. Removal at 10.50am to St. Joseph's Church, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Edward Carroll - Emo

The death took place on Sunday, March 8 of Edward Ned Carroll of 13 Killimy Road, Emo.



Peacefully, in his home, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his daughter Valerie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, Terry, Martin, Caroline, Rose-Marie, Imelda, Regina, Edwina, Edmund and Anthony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in-law, brothers Miley, Larry and Tony, sisters Breda and Julie, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home on Monday from 5pm. Recital of the rosary 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Paul's Church, Emo, on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Paul's New Cemetery. Family time in the home on Tuesday morning.

Mary Eyre - Bilboa

The death took place on Satruday, March 7 of Mary Eyre of No. 2 Orchards Lane, Leighlinbridge and formerly Gurtahile, Bilboa.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at The District Hospital, Carlow. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Mary and her sister Rosemary. She will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brothers Richard, Harry, John and Christy, sisters Teresa, Bernadette, Kathleen, Helen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, on Monday from 12 noon with removal that evening at 6.45pm to The Church of Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.