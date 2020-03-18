Deaths in Laois - March 18, 2020

Pat George - Wolfhill

The death took place on Tuesday, March 17 of Pat George of 20 Imleach, The Swan, Wolfhill.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, children Brianna, Nathan and Mary-Louise, brothers Bill, John, Henry and David, sisters Caroline, Betty and Josie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Ann Marie Bowden - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, March 15 of Ann Marie Bowden (née Moyles) of Village View, Errill.



Peacefully, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her son Jason and daughter Adeline. Loving wife of Nicholas, beloved mother of Geraldine, son-in-law Mark, Sinead and Ann. Loving grandmother of Rebecca, Jason, Katelyn, Conor, Ellie, Emma, Luke, Kiera, great-grandmother to Lukas, step mother to Ann and Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends and extended family.

Reposing at her home, Village View, Errill on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady, Queen of the Universe, Errill, followed by burial in Bealady. Please adhere to the COVID-19 Directive.

Margaret Clarke - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 15 of Margaret Clarke of New Road, Portlaoise, and late of Ballycommon, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret, beloved wife of Gerry Kerry and adored mother of Natasha and Lee. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Peggy and Joney, brothers John and Joseph, sisters Kathleen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brotherss-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her sister Kathleen Clarke's residence at Monsea, Ballycommon, from 5pm until 7pm on Tuedsay evening. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in St Mary's Church, Carrig, followed by interment in Monsea Graveyard.

We wish to advise people attending funeral to follow HSE Guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Jim Rafter - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, March 14 of Jim Rafter of Clonmeen, Errill.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan and his family P.J., Rory and Margaret, daughters-in-law Catherine and Joanne, grandchildren Padraig and Ciarán, Sinead and Saoirse, Kustine, Christopher, Kiera, his sister Irene, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Wednesday at 2pm followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery. House strictly private as per COVID-19 Directive.

