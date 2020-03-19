Deaths in Laois - March 19, 2020

Sheila Gannon - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, March 17 of Sheila Gannon (née Quinne) of Bealady, Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Sheila, predeceased by her husband Fonsy and her son Peter. Sadly mourned by her family James, Tom, Alfi, his partner Claire and Linda, daughter-in-law Trish, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Dan, Anna, Leah, Conor, Laura. Aidan and Robert, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass will be streamed, due to the COVID-19 Directive, the funeral will be for family and close relatives only.

Elizabeth Burke - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, March 17 of Elizabeth Burke (née Kavanagh) of Hillsbrook Avenue, Perrystown and Stradbally.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Beloved wife of the late Michael John (Mick). She will be greatly missed by her children Séan, Mick, Anne and Liam, daughter’s Inlaw Mary and Clare, son Inlaw PJ, grandchildren Daniel, Linda, Jennifer, Paula, Heather, Alan, Alex, Adam and Lesley, great grandchildren Croi, Lincoln, Ella, Ava, Solas, Noah, Ezra and Finn, sisters Katie and Mae, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gathering, a private funeral will take place.

Pat George - Wolfhill

The death took place on Tuesday, March 17 of Pat George of 20 Imleach, The Swan, Wolfhill.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, children Brianna, Nathan and Mary-Louise, brothers Bill, John, Henry and David, sisters Caroline, Betty and Josie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.