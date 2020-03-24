Deaths in Laois - March 24, 2020

Seamus Mullally - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, March 23 of Seamus Mullally of Castlegate, Portarlington, and formerly of Seven Springs, Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, following a short illness. Dearly loved and loving father of Elaine and Claire, beloved husband of the late Peggy, cherished ‘gan gan’ of Cerys, Pippa and Stefan. Sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, his dear friend Mary and wide circle of wonderful friends, neighbours, extended family and relatives.

Funeral arrangements later.

Joe Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 22 of Joe Ryan of Abbeyleix Rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eillen, and dearly loved father to Martin, Eileen, Catherine, Caroline and Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Donnacha, sons-in-law John McCourt and Kenneth Glynn, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Karen, Shauna, James, Hollyrose, Stephen and David, great-grandchildren Kian and Mia, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

A family requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Covid-19 protocol will be observed. House strictly private. Memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Joe White - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, March 21 of Joe White of Rapla, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Joe, predeceased by his brothers William and Palk and his sister Mary and brother-in-law Joe. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Peg and her family, Catherine, Julie-Anne, Mary, Mairead and Thomas, his brother Tommy, sisters-in-law Mary and May, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-neices, neighbours, relatives and friends.

As per the COVID-19 directive, Funeral and House Strictly Private.