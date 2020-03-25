Deaths in Laois - March 25, 2020

Philomena O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 24 of Philomena O'Neill (née Daly) of The Green, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Oakdale Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Frank and daughter Fiona. Dearly loved mother to Shane. Rebecca Russsell, Rachael Gorman, and Niamh McCann, sisters-in-law Peggy and Ann, sons-in-law, grandchildren Flynn, Dylan, Harry, Paddy and Shay, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family Requiem Mass will take place, with interment in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery at 1pm on Thursday. Covid-19 Protocol will be in place. Social distancing to be observed. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Seamus Mullally - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, March 23 of Seamus Mullally of Castlegate, Portarlington, and formerly of Seven Springs, Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, following a short illness. Dearly loved and loving father of Elaine and Claire, beloved husband of the late Peggy, cherished ‘gan gan’ of Cerys, Pippa and Stefan. Sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, his dear friend Mary and wide circle of wonderful friends, neighbours, extended family and relatives.

A private family Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Seamus Brophy - Cullohill

The death took place on Sunday, March 22 of Seamus Brophy of Ballyring, Gathabaun, Kilkenny and Cullohill.

Peacefully at St. James' Hospital Dublin after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his Mam Kathleen, his Dad Jack, his foster parents Molly and Paddy. Sadly missed by the Kells and Brophy families, cousins, relatives, friends and Glanbia work colleagues.

In accordance with HSE guidlines a private family funeral will take place. Seamus' family look forward to meeting everyone at a memorial service which will take place at a later date.