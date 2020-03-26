Deaths in Laois - March 26, 2020

Peter McDonagh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, March 23 of Peter McDonagh of 28 Clonrooske, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary (née Nevin) and children Tiffany, Sue -Ellen, Mikeala, Peter Jnr and Mikey, brothers Michael, John, Bernie, Patrick and James, sisters, Winnie McCarthy, Elizabeth Nevin, Nora Gallagher and beloved grandaughter Annabella, uncles and aunts, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Peter's funeral will be for his immediate family only in line with Government and HSE guidelines.

Maria McDonald - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, March 25 of Maria McDonald (nee Rochford) of Beladd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Maria, beloved wife of Oliver and dearly loved mum to Sharon, Margaret, Sierra, Jan, Lee, and Cody. Cherished grandmother to Ava, Sophie, Calum, Emily, Ellen, Faye, Kyle, Robbie and Lauren. Loving sister to Angela. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, John, Shane, Garry and Mark, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Interment will take place at 3pm on Friday in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise. Covid-19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Philomena O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 24 of Philomena O'Neill (née Daly) of The Green, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Oakdale Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Frank and daughter Fiona. Dearly loved mother to Shane. Rebecca Russsell, Rachael Gorman, and Niamh McCann, sisters-in-law Peggy and Ann, sons-in-law, grandchildren Flynn, Dylan, Harry, Paddy and Shay, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family Requiem Mass will take place, with interment in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery at 1pm on Thursday. Covid-19 Protocol will be in place. Social distancing to be observed. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Seamus Mullally - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, March 23 of Seamus Mullally of Castlegate, Portarlington, and formerly of Seven Springs, Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, following a short illness. Dearly loved and loving father of Elaine and Claire, beloved husband of the late Peggy, cherished ‘gan gan’ of Cerys, Pippa and Stefan. Sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, his dear friend Mary and wide circle of wonderful friends, neighbours, extended family and relatives.

A private family Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.