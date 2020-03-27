Deaths in Laois - March 27, 2020

William O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, March 26 of William O'Brien of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Kilminchy lodge Nursing home. William will be deeply regretted by his loving family.

Family Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise at 1pm.

Covid-19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. His family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Carmel Summerfield - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Thursday, March 26 of Carmel Summerfield (née Brophy) of Bangor, North Wales and formerly of the Pike Of Rushall.

Unexpectedly, at the University Hospital Bangor. Predeceased by her parents Mick and Peg. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Sean and Rick, brothers Pat, Michael and John, sisters Lucy and Frances, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.

Alice Rosen - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, March 22 of Alice Rosen (née Dunne) of Germany and formerly Tierhogar, Portarlington.



Formerly Tierhogar, Portarlington. Alice died in Germany. Loving wife of the late Hans. Deeply regretted by her loving brother John (Tierhogar ), sister-in-law Teresa, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid - 19 Directive a Memorial Mass will take place for Alice in St John's Church Killenard at a later date.

Mary Whelan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, March 25 of Mary Whelan (née Browne) of Ballyedmond, Rathdowney.

Peacefully. Predeceased by her husband Jack and her sons Peter and Martin and her infant daughter Mary. Deeply regretted by her daughter Catherine and her sons Pat, Seán and Andrew, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her beloved 13 grandchildren and her 3 great-grandchildren, her brother Seán and her sister Tess, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

As per the COVID-19 directive funeral restricted to family and close relatives only. The funeral Mass will be streamed at www.rathdowneyparish.ie. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

Peter McDonagh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, March 23 of Peter McDonagh of 28 Clonrooske, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary (née Nevin) and children Tiffany, Sue -Ellen, Mikeala, Peter Jnr and Mikey, brothers Michael, John, Bernie, Patrick and James, sisters, Winnie McCarthy, Elizabeth Nevin, Nora Gallagher and beloved grandaughter Annabella, uncles and aunts, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Peter's funeral will be for his immediate family only in line with Government and HSE guidelines.

Maria McDonald - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, March 25 of Maria McDonald (nee Rochford) of Beladd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Maria, beloved wife of Oliver and dearly loved mum to Sharon, Margaret, Sierra, Jan, Lee, and Cody. Cherished grandmother to Ava, Sophie, Calum, Emily, Ellen, Faye, Kyle, Robbie and Lauren. Loving sister to Angela. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, John, Shane, Garry and Mark, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Interment will take place at 3pm on Friday in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise. Covid-19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.