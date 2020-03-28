Deaths in Laois - March 28, 2020

Siobhán Breen - Mountmellick / Dublin

The death took place on Thursday March 26 of Siobhan Breen (née Murphy) of Brock View, Mountmellick, Laois / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St James Hospital Dublin. Siobhan was the dearly loved wife to Martin and cherished mother to Lisa, Niamh and Saoirse. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Catherine, Liam, Eamon, Joseph, Shay, Ciaran, Fergal, Sheila, Padraig, Cathal and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Family funeral will take place on Monday morning. Interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick at 11 am on Monday morning. Covid-19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. House private. Please use online Condolence book.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

William O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, March 26 of William O'Brien of St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Kilminchy lodge Nursing home. William will be deeply regretted by his loving family.

Family Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise at 1pm.

Covid-19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. His family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Carmel Summerfield - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Thursday, March 26 of Carmel Summerfield (née Brophy) of Bangor, North Wales and formerly of the Pike Of Rushall.

Unexpectedly, at the University Hospital Bangor. Predeceased by her parents Mick and Peg. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Sean and Rick, brothers Pat, Michael and John, sisters Lucy and Frances, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.