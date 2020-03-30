Deaths in Laois - March 30, 2020

Breda Murray - Colt

The death took place on Sunday, March 29 of Breda Murray (née Sheeran) of Colt, Ballyroan.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Breda is predeceased by her husband Bernie and baby son Eamon. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Denise and Aileen, sons Bernard and Sean, daughters -in-law Liz and Anne-Marie, son-in -law Fergus, much loved Gran to Chris (and his partner Anne-Marie) Ben, Tara, Charlotte ,Rebecka, her sister Mary (Delaney), brothers, Tom and Dinny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her close family friend Catherine Cranny, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass for Breda will be celebrated at 3pm Tuesday in St. Fintans Church Raheen for immediate family only. Burial after in St. Fintans Cemetery.

Covid 19 Protocol must be in place at all times. Breda's family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time and very much look forward to a memorial mass for Breda at a later date.

Ber Devaney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, March 28 of Ber Devaney of Newpark, Portlaoise and late of Forster St, Galway.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Former member of the teaching staff at Patrician College, Ballyfin. Bernard (Ber), dearly loved husband of Phil and loving dad to Ronan and Aidan. Beloved brother of Paddy and the late Maura. Sadly missed by his sorrowing family, daughter-in-law Thelma, precious grandchildren Sam, Laura and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues and wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangments will be finalised later.



Funeral Arrangements later.

Monsignor John V. Fitzpatrick - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, March 28 of Monsignor John V. Fitzpatrick of Deer Park, Mountrath, and Sutton, Dublin



Retired Parish Priest of St. Fintan’s, Sutton, Co. Dublin. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Blackrock Hospice after a short illness borne with faith and conviction. Son of the late Thomas and Josephine Fitzpatrick, Deer Park, Mountrath, he is deeply regretted by his brother William, his sisters Mary (Mullally) and Josephine, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, the Archbishop and Priests of the Archdiocese, relatives and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for immediate family only, will be held in St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton, on Wednesday at 11am and this can be viewed via the parish webcam stfintansparish.ie.

A memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date.

P.J. Maher - Monasterevin and Raheen

The death has taken place of P. J. Maher of Monasterevin and Raheen.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid - 19 Directive a Memorial Mass will take place for P. J. at a later date.

Siobhan Breen - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, March 26 of Siobhan Breen (née Murphy) of Brock View, Mountmellick, and Ballyfermot, Dublin.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. James Hospital. Dublin. Siobhan, dearly loved wife to Martin and cherished mother to Lisa, Niamh and Saoirse. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Catherine, Liam, Eamon, Joseph, Shay, Ciaran, Fergal, Sheila, Padraig, Cathal and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family funeral will take place on Monday morning. Interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick at 11am on Monday morning. Covid-19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed.

