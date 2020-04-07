Recent deaths in Laois - April 7, 2020

Joe (Josie) CORCORAN, Castlecuffe, Clonaslee, Laois / Rahan, Offaly



The death took place on Monday April 6 of Joe (Josie) Corcoran, Castlecuffe, Clonaslee, Laois and formerly of Aughadonagh, Rahan, Tullamore.

Joe died unexpectedly but peacefully at St Vincent's Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. He is also know as Josie and is predeceased by his beloved wife Peg and sisters Celine Kennedy (Ennis) and Kay Ryan (Portarlington).

Joe will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons Dermot and Gerard and daughter Siobhan Cordial (Sallins), grandchildren Sean, Eva, Tony, Hayley, Mairead, Rory, Cian and Dara, great-grandchildren Joe, Billy, Tim, Michael, Seamus and Tara, brother Rody (Rahan), sister Greta Mulroy (Portmarnock), daughters-in-law Mary and Brenda, son-in-law Mike, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Grant Joe Eternal Rest and Peace

Due to restrictions and in the interest of public health, Joe's funeral will be private. The Family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Joe will be celebrated at a later date.

Phil Ryan, Pembroke Terrace, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Phil Ryan, Pembroke Terrace, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Joe and dearly loved mother of Bria, Ailish and Karen. Cherished grandmother (Lilla) of David, Mark, Grace, Matthew, Mona and Melissa. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law Des Lalor, Kevin Connaire and Nigel Odlum, her sister Clare brother-in-law Denis , nephews, nieces, relatives, carers and many friends.

A private funeral will take place due to Government Restrictions on gatherings. There will be a Memorial Mass for Phil at a later date to be confirmed.

"Que sera sera" Rest in Peace

Christina (Chrissy) Brennan, Kilcronan, Ballinakill, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Christina Brennan, Kilcronan, Ballinkill, Laois.

In the loving care of the staff of Abbeyleix Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Ellen (Nellie), brothers Jimmy and Kieran. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will take place for family members. Sympathy can be extended on the online condolence facility on RIP.ie Laois section.

Margaret Cruite (née Kirwan), Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Saturday April 4 of Margaret Cruite (née Kirwan) of Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix and formerly of Ralish, Laois.

Peacefully in Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth (Bessy). Predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick), sister Molly and brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Peg and Josephine, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and especially the Kennedy family. Sincere appreciation to the staff of Droimnin nursing home for their care of Margaret.

Due to Covid 19 regulations Margaret's funeral will be for immediate family members only. A Memorial Mass for Margaret will take place at a date to be announced. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences in RIP.ie Laois section.

Kathleen Mc Grath (née O Connell), Kiltimagh, Mayo / Emo, Laois





The death took place on Monday April 6 of Kathleen Mc Grath, (nee O'Connell), Mc Graths Public House, Main St, Kiltimagh and formerly of Emo, Co. Laois.

She was predeceased by her husband Austin, her sister Emmie (London) and brother Liam (Laois). Deeply regretted by her daughters Maria and Bernadette, son Sean, brother Eamon and sister-in-law Betty, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.



May she Rest in Peace



Removal from her daughter Bernadette Finn's home in Kilcon, Kiltimagh on Wednesday morning at 11.30am via James St., and Main St., Kiltimagh to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock, burial afterwards in Kilkinure Cemetery, Kiltimagh.



Due to HSE and Government Guidelines all stages of Kathleen's Funeral will be confined to family members only, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Church webcam on www.kiltimaghparish.org and a Condolence Book will be available on RIP.ie . Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Mayo / Roscommon Hospice c/o O Hora Funeral Directors Kiltimagh.

Breda Delaney, Portlaoise / Galway

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Breda Delaney (née Keavney) of Borris Road, Portlaoise and late of Tynagh, Co. Galway Passed away at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Formerly of the Welcome Inn and The Hare and Hound. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Breda was predeceased by her loving husband Michael and baby daughter Orla. Dearly loved mother to Kevin, Grellan, Michelle Farrell and Sinéad McPhearson. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, special friend Kathleen.. Also Bernie and the wonderful staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing home, and a large circle of friends.

Private family Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. The Mass will be broadcast on webcam at Portlaoiseparish.ie.

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Breda. A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Breda's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolence page, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Louise Elizabeth Shirley (née Harvey), Oldglass, Ballacolla, Laois

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Louise Elizabeth Shirley (née Harvey) of Oldglass, Ballacolla, Laois



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Louise is predeceased by her husband, George. Deeply regretted by her daughter, Rosemary, her sons, William, Des and Joe, her daughters-in-law Shiela, Gwen and Deirdre, and her son-in-law Jimmy. Much loved grandmother of, Sara and husband Bernard, Edward and partner Emma, Sandra and partner Martin, Lorraine and partner Conor, Alison and partner Brendan, and Rebecca, Jessica, Adam, Jason, Simon, Ava, Ruth, Leanne and Colin. Adored great-grandmother of Liam, Darragh and Maeve. She will be sorely missed by her extended family, her nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

Given the current circumstances and to protect everyone, a private burial with only the immediate family will take place. Louise's family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Safe in the arms of Jesus. A condolence book is available on RIP.ie for those who wish to let the family know you are thinking of them.

Michael McArdle, Stradbally, Co Laois, Retired Garda

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Michael McArdle Stradbally, Co. Laois. (Retired Member of An Garda Siochána) Predeceased by his brother P.J., Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive, daughters Rosalie, Gillian, Avril and Edel, sons James and Michael, sister Kitty, sons-in-law Ciaran, Kevin and John, daughters-in-law Sheila and Maria, grandchildren Barry, Emma, Sara, Orlaith, David, Amelia, Juliette and George, great-grandchildren Pippa and Phoebe, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolences section.

Eddie Egan, Aughaterry, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

The death took place on Friday April 3 of Eddie Egan of Aughaterry, Ballickmoyler, Co Carlow.

Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Much loved brother of John, Tess & the late Anna & Lily, beloved partner of Eileen, sister in law Mary, nieces Mairead, the late Olive, Michelle, Sarah & nephew Francis.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, partner, sister in law, brother in law, uncle, extended nieces & nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends & good neighbours.

May Eddie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Eddie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie.

A celebration of Eddie’s life will take place at a later date.

Esther White (née Smythe), of Beechfield, Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday April 4 of Esther White (née Smythe), formerly of Beechfield, Portlaoise, Laois.

Beloved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of David, John and Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

At Rest. A private funeral will take place in line with current HSE guidelines. A celebration of Esther's life will take place at a later date. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be left on the link below.

Francis (Francie) Dunne

The death took place on Friday April 3 of Francis (Francie) Dunne, Ballyruin, Ballyroan, Laois.

In the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Deeply regretted by his sister Breda, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current regulations, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass for Francis will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please use the on-line condolence book below to offer your sympathies.

Finbar (Fin) O'Brien, Cork Road, Durrow, Laois

The death took place on Wednesday April 1 of Finbar (Fin) O'Brien

Cork Rd, Durrow, Laois.



Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and recently in the loving care of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home Crosspatrick; predeceased by his brothers, Cathal and Seán, sister Mairead (Coventry)and niece Anne. Very deeply regretted by his nieces, Marnie (Brennan)(Castlecomer), Joan (McCarthy)(Mullingar), Geraldine (Murphy)(Carlow), Carmel (Coventry), nephews, Cathal (Dublin), Seamus (Naas), Seán (Durrow) and Gilbert and Seán (Coventry), extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

A private Funeral Mass and burial has taken place. Offers of condolence can be made below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Fin’s life

Alice Kennedy (née Kennedy)

The death took place on Wednesday April 1 of Alice Kennedy (nee Culleton), London and formerly of Shracullen, Clonaslee, Co. Laois. Chairperson of the Irish Elderly Advice Network in London.

Predeceased by her husband Frank (Lorrha, Co. Tipperary). Sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers Michael, Seamus, and Christy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends in London and Ireland.

May Alice Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements to follow at a later date. Covid-19 Protocols will apply. Use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Alice's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Oliver Lalor, Reary, Rosenallis, Laois / Ballinakill, Laois



The death took place on Thursday April 2 of Oliver Lalor, Reary, Rosenallis and formerly of Moate, Ballinakill, Co. Laois.

Died at home in the loving care of his wife Bridie and family. Predeceased by his sisters Gertie and Maureen and brother John-Joe. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, daughters and sons, Ann, Gràinne, Olivia, John and Donal. Daughters and sons-in-law Willie, Robbie, Shane, Michelle and Laura. Grandchildren Sadhbh, Ollie, Stan, Nina, Finn, Mia and Billy. Brothers Martin, Willie and PJ. Sisters Patty, Pauline and Peggy, neighbours ,relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with Government and HSE advice Oliver’s funeral will be for immediate family members only.

A Memorial Mass for Oliver will take place at a date to be announced. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on RIP.ie online condolences facility.

Bridie and family would like to thank you for understanding at this very difficult time.

Carmel Ann Ritchie, River View, Portlaoise, Laois / Mountrath, Laois





The death took place on Thursday April 2 of Ritchie (nee Fitzpatrick) River view Portlaoise and late of Forest, Mountrath.

Peacefully at St James' Hosp. Dublin. Carmel, beloved mother to George, Elaine, Debbie, Peter, Richard and Elisabeth. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, many grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place. Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Carmel Ann. A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Carmel's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Paul Walsh, Monnagh, Coolrain, Laois



The death took place on Friday April 3 of Paul Walsh, Monnagh, Coolrain, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, and dear father of David, Helen, Caroline and Séan, grandchildren Scott, Eva, Jamie, Orla and Erin, great-granddaughter Ellie, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid-19 directives and regulations, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass for Paul will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please use on the online Condolence Book to offer your sympathies.

Richard Mulhall, Roskelton, Mountrath, Laois



The death took place on Wednesday April 1 of Richard Mulhall, Roskelton, Mountrath, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his brothers Bertie and Eddie, sisters Nowell and Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus"

Due to the Covid - 19 Directives, Richard's burial has taken place. A Memorial Funeral Service for Richard will take place at a later date. Please use the online Condolence Book below to offer sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Madeleine Robertson, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday March 31 of Madeleine Robertson, Abbeyleix, Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Madeleine is predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Laurence and Phil, daughters-in-law Cate and Claire, grandchildren Ethan, Oscar, Talullah and Ryder, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current circumstances and to protect everyone a private burial with the immediate family only will take place. Madeleine's family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Maura Bracken (née Hayden), Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday March 31 of Bracken (Nee Hayden,) Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her daughters, Ruth and Gwen and her son Keith, grandchildren, sons-in-law, John and Chris, daughter in-law Liz, relatives, neighbours and all her friends.

May Maureen Rest In Peace.

Given the current circumstances and to protect everyone who knew Maura, a private burial with the immediate family took place. Sincere thanks to the care staff at St, Lucy's Ward, St Vincent's Hospital, Mount Merrion, Dublin.

Roland (Sam) Cairns, 27 Woodgrove Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise, Laois / Clara, Offaly





The death took place on Tuesday March 31 of Sam Cairns, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

He is formerly of Leetown Glencarse, Perth, Scotland and is predeceased by his dad Samuel.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bertha (nee Kenny, formerly of River Street, Clara Co. Offaly), daughter Rachael, sons Christopher and Michael, mother Catherine (Rena), brothers Steven and Mark, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

MAY SAM REST IN PEACE

Funeral service for Sam was held on April 3 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin followed by cremation. Due to the outbreak of Covid19 and in the interest of public safety Sam's wake and cremation was for family only. If you would like to leave a condolence message please do so on the online condolence book on RIP.ie. A memorial service for Sam will be held at a later date.

Patrick McEntaggart, Clondalkin, Dublin / Portarlington, Laois





The death took place on Tuesday March 31 of Patrick (Tony) McEntaggart, Clondalkin and late of Portarlington, Co Laois.

Died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Millbrook Manor Nursing Home; beloved husband of the late Josephine and loving father of Seán and Patricia (Kim), sadly missed by his loving son and daughter, grandchildren Adam, Alex and Seán, sister Stacia, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest in Peace

In line with Government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Patrick's relatives and friends, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days everyone who knew Patrick would take some time to light a candle or take a quiet moment to think of the kind and loving gent he was. They will have a celebration of Patrick’s life with family and friends in due course. Feel free to leave your messages of support in the online condolence book for him on RIP.ie

Carmel Summerfield (née Brophy), Pike of Rushall, Laois



The death took place on March 26 of Carmel Summerfield (nee Brophy) Bangor, North Wales and formerly of the Pike Of Rushall, Portlaoise, Co. Laois,

Died unexpectedly at the University Hospital Bangor. Predeceased by her parents Mick and Peg. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Sean and Rick, brothers Pat, Michael and John, sisters Lucy and Frances, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Carmel Rest In Peace.

Cremation was in Bangor, North Wales, on Friday April 3. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Those who wish to offer condolances can do so on RIP.ie.

Rev. Fr.Charlie Gorman, Moate, Ballinakill, Laois





Fr. Charlie passed away peacefully on March 29 2020, in the loving care of his close friends and the staff of Avantara in Billings, Montana, U.S.A.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Martin & Mary Anne (Kerwin); his brothers Paddy, Billy, Martin, Jimmy & Tommy; his sisters Katie (Phelan), Lizzie (Delahunty) & Mary (Delaney), and his nieces Margaret & Anne.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, his many cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and the U.S.A.

Fr. Charlie's funeral will take place in Billings, Montana.

A Memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date to celebrate his great life

Jesus, Jesus, Thanks Jesus. “When orchids brighten the earth; darkest winter has turned to spring;May this dark grief, flower with hope in every heart that loves you.May you continue to inspire us:To enter each day with a generous heart.To serve the call of courage and love”

Rest in Peace

Joe Hogan, Abbeyleix Rd., Portlaoise, Laois / Ballyfin, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday March 31 of Joe Hogan, Powerscourt, Abbeyleix Rd.. Portlaoise and formerly Cloonagh, Ballyfin.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hosp. Predeceased by his brothers Liam and Martin and sister Bríd. Deeply regretted by his brothers Noel, Vinny Michael and Frank, sisters May, Peggy, Robin, and Anne. Nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Private family funeral took place in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Covid-19 protocol in place. Social distancing observed. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Please use online Condolence book. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Theresa Lalor, Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday March 31 of Theresa Lalor, Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois.

Theresa passed away, peacefully, in Droimnín Nursing Home in her 101st year. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Theresa Rest In Peace

Private family funeral took place in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe. Covid-19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Please use online condolence book on RIP.ie.

The family of Theresa would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Sadie Power (née Kennedy), Castleknock, Dublin / Abbeyleix, Laois





The death took place on Monday March 30 of Sadie Power (née Kennedy) of Castleknock Dublin. Formerly of Abbeyleix, Laois.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children Richard, Sarah and James. She will be forever cherished and very sadly missed by her grandchildren Liam, Conor, Lucy, Mary-Kate and Bríon, her daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law Scott and Andrew, brothers Jim and Dick Kennedy, sister Brigid Lawlor, nephews, nieces, and all her family and friends.

May Eternal Light shine upon her and may she rest in peace. Amen.

Due to current restrictions a private funeral took place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, can leave personal messages for the family on RIP.ie. The family give their sincere thanks to the wonderful staff of Beaumont Hospital.

Ber Devaney, Newpark, Portlaoise, Laois / Galway City, Galway





The death occurred on Saturday March 28 of Ber Devaney (Diviney), Newpark, Portlaoise and late of Forster Street, Galway.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Former member of the teaching staff at Patrician College, Ballyfin. Bernard (Ber), dearly loved husband of Phil and loving dad to Ronan and Aidan. Beloved brother of Paddy and the late Maura. Sadly missed by his sorrowing family, daughter-in-law Thelma, precious grandchildren Sam, Laura and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues and wide circle of friends.

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Ber, a private Funeral with immediate family only took place. Those who would have liked to attend Bers funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.