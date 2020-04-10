Recent deaths in Laois - April 10, 2020

Jim McDonald, Newtown, Ballyroan / Timahoe, Laois / Straffan, Kildare





The death took place, suddenly, on Thursday April 9 of Jim McDonald, Newtown, Ballyroan, Laois and late of Straffan, Kildare and Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois.

Beloved and proud father of Andrew and Stephen and daughter-in-law Niamh. Loving partner to Mary Sweeney (nee Scully), dearly loved brother to Matt, Margaret, Kate and brother-in-law Michael. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted and so sadly missed by his extended family, friends, colleagues and all those who knew him.

Given the Government guidance currently in place, a private funeral with immediate family only, will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Jim's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message on the condolence page on RIP.ie.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support at this time. A memorial mass for Jim will take place at a later date.

Colm Healion, Clontarf, Dublin / Mountmellick, Laois





The death took place on Thursday April 9 of Colm Healion, Clontarf and late of Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Peacefully at Beneavin House. Beloved husband of the late Bridie and loving father of Maura, Terri, Mel and the late Joanie. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brian, grandchildren, Ciaran, Donal, Colum, Andrew, Stuart, Sarah, Lara and Mia, great granddaughter Edith, sons-in-law, Gerry, David and Paul, sisters-in-law May (Healion), May (Mulhall), brother-in-law Patrick, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence section on RIP.ie or send on condolences by traditional manner. The family intend to hold a memorial to celebrate Colm's life at a later stage.

Bill Devereux, 7 Millbrook Manor, Portarlington, Laois

The death took place on Thursday April 9 of Bill Devereaux, 7 Millbrook Manor, Portarlington, Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, family Adrian, David and Sofie, brothers John, Pat and Donal, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Funeral and House Strictly Private Please. A Memorial Mass for Bill will take place at a later date. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Mary Patchett (née O'Brien), Clonin, Mountrath, Laois / Ballyroan, Laois





The death took place on Wednesday April 8 of Mary Patchett (nee O'Brien) Clonin, Mountrath and formerly of 1 Chapel Street, Ballyroan.

Beloved and devoted wife to Graham. Dearly loved sister to her brother Martin and sister-in-law Susan. Wonderful and cherished aunt to Donna, nephews Loren, Emmet, Simon and Neal. Loving grand aunt to Alexandra and Thomas dearly beloved cousin to Paul, Christopher, Matthew and Charlotte. Deeply regretted and so sadly missed by her loving family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives and hearts that were touched by our beautiful Mary.

Due to the Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Please leave a personal message on the condolence section in RIP.ie

Love you to the moon and back, Rest in Peace our Angel.

John Switzer, The Curragh, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois





The death took place on Wednesday April 8 of John Switzer, The Curragh, Roseberry, Newbridge ,Co. Kildare and Kilminchy, Portlaoise)

Died peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving son Johnnie, daughter Suzanne, and their mother Margaret, son-in-law David, grandson Matthew, sisters-in-law Marcella and Carol, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message on his condolence page at RIP.ie

A Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date

Tommy Tuohy, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday April 7 of Tommy Tuohy, Portarlington Road, Mountmellick.

Died at St. James' Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Nancy and children Mary, Tina, Tommy and Amanda, grandchildren Tom, Ruby, Wayne, Savannah, brothers Bill, Pa, Johnny and Michael, sisters Maggie, Maureen, Kathleen, Bunny, Nan, Gussie and Sheila, son-in-law Patrick Greene, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with Government and HSE advise Tommy's funeral will be private. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility below.

Nancy and her family thank u for your understanding at this very difficult time A memorial Mass will be arranged for Tommy when the pandemic has cleared.

Joseph Young, Chapel Street, Clonaslee, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday April 7 of Joseph Young, Chapel Street, Clonaslee, Co. Laois.

Ex Bord Na Mona Employee. Died peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Frances and dear father of Anthony and Mary. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren Hamish and Muiris, relatives and friends.

May Joseph Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Service for Joseph will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can use the condolence section below to express their sympathies with Joseph's family.

Joseph's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass on Thursday, the 9th of April, at 12 noon, can be watched on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee Parish.

Sean Egan, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois





The death took place on Tuesday April 7 of Sean Egan, Main Street, Borris in Ossory.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Limerick University Hospital and of recent in the loving care of the staff at Villa Maria Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by his son Fintan and brother Fr. Denis Egan. Dearly loved by his wife Elizabeth (nee O'Donnell), daughters Margaret and Elizabeth, sons Fr. John and Denis, his sisters, Sr. Geard (Marie), Francis and Ursula. Sadly missed by his loving brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations a private funeral will take place on Thursday morning the 9th April in his home in Borris-in-Ossory followed by private burial at the local cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked " Condolences". A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Joe (Josie) CORCORAN, Castlecuffe, Clonaslee, Laois / Rahan, Offaly



The death took place on Monday April 6 of Joe (Josie) Corcoran, Castlecuffe, Clonaslee, Laois and formerly of Aughadonagh, Rahan, Tullamore.

Joe died unexpectedly but peacefully at St Vincent's Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. He is also know as Josie and is predeceased by his beloved wife Peg and sisters Celine Kennedy (Ennis) and Kay Ryan (Portarlington).

Joe will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons Dermot and Gerard and daughter Siobhan Cordial (Sallins), grandchildren Sean, Eva, Tony, Hayley, Mairead, Rory, Cian and Dara, great-grandchildren Joe, Billy, Tim, Michael, Seamus and Tara, brother Rody (Rahan), sister Greta Mulroy (Portmarnock), daughters-in-law Mary and Brenda, son-in-law Mike, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Grant Joe Eternal Rest and Peace

Due to restrictions and in the interest of public health, Joe's funeral will be private. The Family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Joe will be celebrated at a later date.

Phil Ryan, Pembroke Terrace, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Phil Ryan, Pembroke Terrace, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Joe and dearly loved mother of Bria, Ailish and Karen. Cherished grandmother (Lilla) of David, Mark, Grace, Matthew, Mona and Melissa. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law Des Lalor, Kevin Connaire and Nigel Odlum, her sister Clare brother-in-law Denis , nephews, nieces, relatives, carers and many friends.

A private funeral will take place due to Government Restrictions on gatherings. There will be a Memorial Mass for Phil at a later date to be confirmed.

"Que sera sera" Rest in Peace

Christina (Chrissy) Brennan, Kilcronan, Ballinakill, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Christina Brennan, Kilcronan, Ballinkill, Laois.

In the loving care of the staff of Abbeyleix Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Ellen (Nellie), brothers Jimmy and Kieran. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will take place for family members. Sympathy can be extended on the online condolence facility on RIP.ie Laois section.

Margaret Cruite (née Kirwan), Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Saturday April 4 of Margaret Cruite (née Kirwan) of Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix and formerly of Ralish, Laois.

Peacefully in Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth (Bessy). Predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick), sister Molly and brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Peg and Josephine, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and especially the Kennedy family. Sincere appreciation to the staff of Droimnin nursing home for their care of Margaret.

Due to Covid 19 regulations Margaret's funeral will be for immediate family members only. A Memorial Mass for Margaret will take place at a date to be announced. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences in RIP.ie Laois section.

Kathleen Mc Grath (née O Connell), Kiltimagh, Mayo / Emo, Laois





The death took place on Monday April 6 of Kathleen Mc Grath, (nee O'Connell), Mc Graths Public House, Main St, Kiltimagh and formerly of Emo, Co. Laois.

She was predeceased by her husband Austin, her sister Emmie (London) and brother Liam (Laois). Deeply regretted by her daughters Maria and Bernadette, son Sean, brother Eamon and sister-in-law Betty, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.



May she Rest in Peace



Removal from her daughter Bernadette Finn's home in Kilcon, Kiltimagh on Wednesday morning at 11.30am via James St., and Main St., Kiltimagh to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock, burial afterwards in Kilkinure Cemetery, Kiltimagh.



Due to HSE and Government Guidelines all stages of Kathleen's Funeral will be confined to family members only, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Church webcam on www.kiltimaghparish.org and a Condolence Book will be available on RIP.ie . Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Mayo / Roscommon Hospice c/o O Hora Funeral Directors Kiltimagh.

Breda Delaney, Portlaoise / Galway

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Breda Delaney (née Keavney) of Borris Road, Portlaoise and late of Tynagh, Co. Galway Passed away at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Formerly of the Welcome Inn and The Hare and Hound. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Breda was predeceased by her loving husband Michael and baby daughter Orla. Dearly loved mother to Kevin, Grellan, Michelle Farrell and Sinéad McPhearson. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, special friend Kathleen.. Also Bernie and the wonderful staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing home, and a large circle of friends.

Private family Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. The Mass will be broadcast on webcam at Portlaoiseparish.ie.

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Breda. A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Breda's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolence page, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Louise Elizabeth Shirley (née Harvey), Oldglass, Ballacolla, Laois

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Louise Elizabeth Shirley (née Harvey) of Oldglass, Ballacolla, Laois



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Louise is predeceased by her husband, George. Deeply regretted by her daughter, Rosemary, her sons, William, Des and Joe, her daughters-in-law Shiela, Gwen and Deirdre, and her son-in-law Jimmy. Much loved grandmother of, Sara and husband Bernard, Edward and partner Emma, Sandra and partner Martin, Lorraine and partner Conor, Alison and partner Brendan, and Rebecca, Jessica, Adam, Jason, Simon, Ava, Ruth, Leanne and Colin. Adored great-grandmother of Liam, Darragh and Maeve. She will be sorely missed by her extended family, her nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

Given the current circumstances and to protect everyone, a private burial with only the immediate family will take place. Louise's family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Safe in the arms of Jesus. A condolence book is available on RIP.ie for those who wish to let the family know you are thinking of them.

Michael McArdle, Stradbally, Co Laois, Retired Garda

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Michael McArdle Stradbally, Co. Laois. (Retired Member of An Garda Siochána) Predeceased by his brother P.J., Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive, daughters Rosalie, Gillian, Avril and Edel, sons James and Michael, sister Kitty, sons-in-law Ciaran, Kevin and John, daughters-in-law Sheila and Maria, grandchildren Barry, Emma, Sara, Orlaith, David, Amelia, Juliette and George, great-grandchildren Pippa and Phoebe, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolences section.

Eddie Egan, Aughaterry, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

The death took place on Friday April 3 of Eddie Egan of Aughaterry, Ballickmoyler, Co Carlow.

Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Much loved brother of John, Tess & the late Anna & Lily, beloved partner of Eileen, sister in law Mary, nieces Mairead, the late Olive, Michelle, Sarah & nephew Francis.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, partner, sister in law, brother in law, uncle, extended nieces & nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends & good neighbours.

May Eddie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Eddie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie.

A celebration of Eddie’s life will take place at a later date.

Esther White (née Smythe), of Beechfield, Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday April 4 of Esther White (née Smythe), formerly of Beechfield, Portlaoise, Laois.

Beloved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of David, John and Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

At Rest. A private funeral will take place in line with current HSE guidelines. A celebration of Esther's life will take place at a later date. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be left on the link below.

Francis (Francie) Dunne

The death took place on Friday April 3 of Francis (Francie) Dunne, Ballyruin, Ballyroan, Laois.

In the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Deeply regretted by his sister Breda, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current regulations, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass for Francis will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please use the on-line condolence book below to offer your sympathies.

Finbar (Fin) O'Brien, Cork Road, Durrow, Laois

The death took place on Wednesday April 1 of Finbar (Fin) O'Brien

Cork Rd, Durrow, Laois.



Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and recently in the loving care of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home Crosspatrick; predeceased by his brothers, Cathal and Seán, sister Mairead (Coventry)and niece Anne. Very deeply regretted by his nieces, Marnie (Brennan)(Castlecomer), Joan (McCarthy)(Mullingar), Geraldine (Murphy)(Carlow), Carmel (Coventry), nephews, Cathal (Dublin), Seamus (Naas), Seán (Durrow) and Gilbert and Seán (Coventry), extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

A private Funeral Mass and burial has taken place. Offers of condolence can be made below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Fin’s life

Alice Kennedy (née Kennedy)

The death took place on Wednesday April 1 of Alice Kennedy (nee Culleton), London and formerly of Shracullen, Clonaslee, Co. Laois. Chairperson of the Irish Elderly Advice Network in London.

Predeceased by her husband Frank (Lorrha, Co. Tipperary). Sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers Michael, Seamus, and Christy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends in London and Ireland.

May Alice Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements to follow at a later date. Covid-19 Protocols will apply. Use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Alice's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Oliver Lalor, Reary, Rosenallis, Laois / Ballinakill, Laois



The death took place on Thursday April 2 of Oliver Lalor, Reary, Rosenallis and formerly of Moate, Ballinakill, Co. Laois.

Died at home in the loving care of his wife Bridie and family. Predeceased by his sisters Gertie and Maureen and brother John-Joe. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, daughters and sons, Ann, Gràinne, Olivia, John and Donal. Daughters and sons-in-law Willie, Robbie, Shane, Michelle and Laura. Grandchildren Sadhbh, Ollie, Stan, Nina, Finn, Mia and Billy. Brothers Martin, Willie and PJ. Sisters Patty, Pauline and Peggy, neighbours ,relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with Government and HSE advice Oliver’s funeral will be for immediate family members only.

A Memorial Mass for Oliver will take place at a date to be announced. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on RIP.ie online condolences facility.

Bridie and family would like to thank you for understanding at this very difficult time.

Carmel Ann Ritchie, River View, Portlaoise, Laois / Mountrath, Laois





The death took place on Thursday April 2 of Ritchie (nee Fitzpatrick) River view Portlaoise and late of Forest, Mountrath.

Peacefully at St James' Hosp. Dublin. Carmel, beloved mother to George, Elaine, Debbie, Peter, Richard and Elisabeth. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, many grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place. Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Carmel Ann. A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Carmel's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Paul Walsh, Monnagh, Coolrain, Laois



The death took place on Friday April 3 of Paul Walsh, Monnagh, Coolrain, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, and dear father of David, Helen, Caroline and Séan, grandchildren Scott, Eva, Jamie, Orla and Erin, great-granddaughter Ellie, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid-19 directives and regulations, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass for Paul will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please use on the online Condolence Book to offer your sympathies.