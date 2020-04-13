Recent deaths in Laois - April 13, 2020

Mary (Mai) Burns (née Smith) Kilbrew Demesne, Ashbourne, Meath / Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Monday April 13 of Mary (Mai) Burns, Block Rd, Portlaoise.

Died peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Kilbrew Demesne Nursing Centre, Ashbourne.

Predeceased by her loving husband Brendan. Dear mother of Brigid, Mary and Margaret. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Joanne, Michelle, Mark, Sarah, Shane, Lauren, James and Megan, great grand son Patrick, sons in law Joseph, Seamus and Pat, brothers Pascal and Brian, sister Sr Anna, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In view of Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Mai's funeral will be private. Personal messages may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Pauline Flynn (née Cushen), Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Monday, April 13 of Pauline Flynn (nèe Cushen), Mountmellick, Laois.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved wife of her late husband John, predeceased by her brother Jack and sister-in-law Beatrice. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid 19 and in keeping with Government and HSE regulations Pauline's funeral will be for immediate family only. The family would like to thank you at this time for understanding and will arrange a Memorial Mass for Pauline when the pandemic has cleared.

Sympathisers can send sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie

Larry Lynch, Clopook, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Monday April 13 of Larry Lynch, Clopook, Stradbally, Laois.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda, son Laurence, daughters Sharon, Michelle, Gemma and Yvonne, brothers Michael, Dan and Jim, sister Lil, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and the best of neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be strictly private. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation at this most difficult time. Those who would like to leave their personal messages, can do so in his 'condolences' section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass to celebrate Larry's life will take place at a later date.

Gearld (Ger) O'Neill, Emmet Terrace, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Gearld (Ger) O’Neill, Emmet Terrace, Mountmellick.

Died unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff at The Maryborough Centre Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his sisters Maura (Hutchins), Joan Gorman, Esther Powell, Stella, brothers Fint and Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Adheering to Government and HSE advise Ger's funeral will be for his immediate family and they would like to thank you for your support and understanding. Ger's family will organise a Memorial Mass as soon as the Pandemic has cleared.

Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online condolences facility below.

Rest In Peace.

Margaret (Peggy) Roche (née Lee) Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Margaret (Peggy) Roche (née Lee) formerly The Rock, Mountmellick.

Died in England. Beloved sister of Paddy Lee The Rock Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Peter. Deeply regretted by her son Peter, daughters Yvonne, Geraldine, Joanne and Collette, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours relatives and her many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Peggy's Requiem Mass and Burial will take place in England. Sympathisers can extend their sympathy on her online condolences section in RIP.ie

Velma JACKSON (née Newton) Mountrath, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Velma Jackson, The Bungalow" Kilbricken, Mountrath, Laois.

Died peacefully at the Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Richard, sadly missed by her loving children Clive, Pamela and David, sisters Pearl and Ruth, brother Arthur, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date, please leave a personal message for the family on the Condolance Book on RIPl.ie. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sarah (Bessie) Lynam, Shanbeg, Rosenallis, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Sarah (Bessie) Lynam (née Quinn) Shanbeg, Rosenallis Co. Laois.

Died unexpectedly, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of Stephen and Ray. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law Caryn and Martina, grandchildren Ann-Marie, Deirdre, Fiona, Eimear, and Mary, great-grandchildren Ava and Oran, brother Seán, sisters-in-law Ann, Mary and Kathleen, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

In compliance with Government advice, Sarah's funeral will be for her immediate family and they would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time and to let you know that they will arrange a memorial Mass for Sarah as soon as the pandemic has cleared.

Theresa Sherlock, St Patricks Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Theresa Sherlock.

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Fintan's Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her relatives and especially the staff and fellow patients at the Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Paddy Delaney, Cappagh, Portlaoise, Laois





The death took place on Saturday, April 11 of Paddy Delaney, Cappagh, Portlaoise, Laois.

Died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandneices, relatives and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

In adherence with government advice, the funeral was for Paddy's immediate family only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this very sad time. A memorial Mass for Paddy will be arranged as soon as the pandemic has passed.

Olive STEENSON (née Moyles), Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Thursday April 9 of Olive Steenson (née Moyles), of Graigue, Mountmellick, Laois.

Died peacefully, at Marymount Care Centre, Dublin. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert (Bob) and brother John, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Helen, Gwen, Elinor, Doreen and Pam, sons-in-law Michael, Niall, Nigel, Brian and Clive, her much loved grandchildren Ellen, Muireann, Óran, Harry, Stephen, Alison, Mark, Robyn, Lily, Thomas and Gavin, family, friends and neighbours.

Olive’s funeral took place privately. Her family appreciate your support and thoughts at this sad time. Messages of comfort and sympathy are welcomed and can be forwarded through the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie

Eoin Stone, Thornberry, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Friday April 10 of Eoin Stone, Thornberry, Abbeyleix, Laois.

Died suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Bridie and John, sisters Sinéad, Michelle and Amanda, brother Jason, their partners Mick, Wayne, Stephen and Anne, nephews and nieces, Alannah, Jenna-Lee, Niall, Donnacha and Tom, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice regards public gatherings, a private family funeral took place. A Memorial Mass will take place for Eoin at a later date.

Judy Wall (née Campion), Mountmellick, Laois / Mountrath, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, April 11 of Judy Wall (née Campion) Derryguile, Mountmellick and formerly Clonard, Mountrath.

Died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her dear sister Eileen Fitzpatrick, Ballinakill. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by her loving family and their spouses Linda, Pio and Teresa, Josephine and Michael (Reddin), Conor and Niamh, Martina and Christopher (Cox), grandaughter Becky and all her grandchildren, brother Paddy (Clonard), sisters Lil Carroll (Shanahoe), Peg Cheesman (U.K.), sister-in-law Marie Campion, brother-in-law John Carroll, nieces, nephews, neighbours relatives and her many friends.

Judy's cortège travelled via Derryguile on Monday April 13 and stopped outside her home at 10.45 am and then proceeded to St.Josephs Cemetery for Recital of The Rosary at 12noon and interment.

Rest In Peace

In adherence with government advice, the funeral was for Judy's immediate family only. Linda, Pio, Josephine, Martina and Conor would like to thank you all for your support and kind understanding at this very sad time and they very much look forward to arranging a memorial Mass for their dear mother as soon as the pandemic has passed.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent's Community Hospital, Mountmellick.

Joe (Barber) Conroy, Gurteen, Rosenallis, Laois



The death took place on Friday April 10 of Joe Conroy, Gurteen, Rosenallis, Laois.

Joe was Vice President of Rosenallis GAA. He died peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Predeceased by his dear brothers Sean and Liam and his fond nephews John and Noel. Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, daughters Orla O'Connor and Susan Norton, sons Declan and Joe, sister Maureen Lynch, (Drogheda), sons-in-law Martin and Evan, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Melissa, brothers-in-law Sean and Pat, sisters-in-law Margaret, Winnie and Teresa, his beloved grandchildren, neices and nephews, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines Joe's funeral was for his immediate family only.

Teresa and family very much look forward to celebrating a memorial mass for Joe as soon as the pandemic has cleared and they want to thank you for your kind understanding.

Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.

Thomas Fitzsimons, Newtown Cross, Crettyard, Laois / Carlow



The death took place on Tuesday April 7 of Thomas Fitzsimons, Newtown Cross, Crettyard, Laois/Carlow.

Died at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle, sisters Mary and Catherine, brothers Alan and William, aunt Louise, uncle William, sister-in-law Marguerite, brother-in-law Marty, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, relatives and friends.

MAY THOMAS REST IN PEACE

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Thomas's life will take place at a later date.

Jim McDonald, Newtown, Ballyroan / Timahoe, Laois / Straffan, Kildare





The death took place, suddenly, on Thursday April 9 of Jim McDonald, Newtown, Ballyroan, Laois and late of Straffan, Kildare and Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois.

Beloved and proud father of Andrew and Stephen and daughter-in-law Niamh. Loving partner to Mary Sweeney (nee Scully), dearly loved brother to Matt, Margaret, Kate and brother-in-law Michael. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted and so sadly missed by his extended family, friends, colleagues and all those who knew him.

Given the Government guidance currently in place, a private funeral with immediate family only, will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Jim's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message on the condolence page on RIP.ie.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support at this time. A memorial mass for Jim will take place at a later date.

Colm Healion, Clontarf, Dublin / Mountmellick, Laois





The death took place on Thursday April 9 of Colm Healion, Clontarf and late of Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Peacefully at Beneavin House. Beloved husband of the late Bridie and loving father of Maura, Terri, Mel and the late Joanie. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brian, grandchildren, Ciaran, Donal, Colum, Andrew, Stuart, Sarah, Lara and Mia, great granddaughter Edith, sons-in-law, Gerry, David and Paul, sisters-in-law May (Healion), May (Mulhall), brother-in-law Patrick, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence section on RIP.ie or send on condolences by traditional manner. The family intend to hold a memorial to celebrate Colm's life at a later stage.

Bill Devereux, 7 Millbrook Manor, Portarlington, Laois

The death took place on Thursday April 9 of Bill Devereaux, 7 Millbrook Manor, Portarlington, Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, family Adrian, David and Sofie, brothers John, Pat and Donal, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Funeral and House Strictly Private Please. A Memorial Mass for Bill will take place at a later date. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Mary Patchett (née O'Brien), Clonin, Mountrath, Laois / Ballyroan, Laois





The death took place on Wednesday April 8 of Mary Patchett (nee O'Brien) Clonin, Mountrath and formerly of 1 Chapel Street, Ballyroan.

Beloved and devoted wife to Graham. Dearly loved sister to her brother Martin and sister-in-law Susan. Wonderful and cherished aunt to Donna, nephews Loren, Emmet, Simon and Neal. Loving grand aunt to Alexandra and Thomas dearly beloved cousin to Paul, Christopher, Matthew and Charlotte. Deeply regretted and so sadly missed by her loving family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives and hearts that were touched by our beautiful Mary.

Due to the Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Please leave a personal message on the condolence section in RIP.ie

Love you to the moon and back, Rest in Peace our Angel.

John Switzer, The Curragh, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois





The death took place on Wednesday April 8 of John Switzer, The Curragh, Roseberry, Newbridge ,Co. Kildare and Kilminchy, Portlaoise)

Died peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving son Johnnie, daughter Suzanne, and their mother Margaret, son-in-law David, grandson Matthew, sisters-in-law Marcella and Carol, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message on his condolence page at RIP.ie

A Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date

Tommy Tuohy, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday April 7 of Tommy Tuohy, Portarlington Road, Mountmellick.

Died at St. James' Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Nancy and children Mary, Tina, Tommy and Amanda, grandchildren Tom, Ruby, Wayne, Savannah, brothers Bill, Pa, Johnny and Michael, sisters Maggie, Maureen, Kathleen, Bunny, Nan, Gussie and Sheila, son-in-law Patrick Greene, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with Government and HSE advise Tommy's funeral will be private. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility below.

Nancy and her family thank u for your understanding at this very difficult time A memorial Mass will be arranged for Tommy when the pandemic has cleared.

Joseph Young, Chapel Street, Clonaslee, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday April 7 of Joseph Young, Chapel Street, Clonaslee, Co. Laois.

Ex Bord Na Mona Employee. Died peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Frances and dear father of Anthony and Mary. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren Hamish and Muiris, relatives and friends.

May Joseph Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Service for Joseph will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can use the condolence section below to express their sympathies with Joseph's family.

Joseph's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass on Thursday, the 9th of April, at 12 noon, can be watched on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee Parish.

Sean Egan, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois





The death took place on Tuesday April 7 of Sean Egan, Main Street, Borris in Ossory.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Limerick University Hospital and of recent in the loving care of the staff at Villa Maria Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by his son Fintan and brother Fr. Denis Egan. Dearly loved by his wife Elizabeth (nee O'Donnell), daughters Margaret and Elizabeth, sons Fr. John and Denis, his sisters, Sr. Geard (Marie), Francis and Ursula. Sadly missed by his loving brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Irish Government and HSE recommendations a private funeral will take place on Thursday morning the 9th April in his home in Borris-in-Ossory followed by private burial at the local cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked " Condolences". A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Joe (Josie) CORCORAN, Castlecuffe, Clonaslee, Laois / Rahan, Offaly



The death took place on Monday April 6 of Joe (Josie) Corcoran, Castlecuffe, Clonaslee, Laois and formerly of Aughadonagh, Rahan, Tullamore.

Joe died unexpectedly but peacefully at St Vincent's Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. He is also know as Josie and is predeceased by his beloved wife Peg and sisters Celine Kennedy (Ennis) and Kay Ryan (Portarlington).

Joe will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons Dermot and Gerard and daughter Siobhan Cordial (Sallins), grandchildren Sean, Eva, Tony, Hayley, Mairead, Rory, Cian and Dara, great-grandchildren Joe, Billy, Tim, Michael, Seamus and Tara, brother Rody (Rahan), sister Greta Mulroy (Portmarnock), daughters-in-law Mary and Brenda, son-in-law Mike, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Grant Joe Eternal Rest and Peace

Due to restrictions and in the interest of public health, Joe's funeral will be private. The Family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Joe will be celebrated at a later date.

Phil Ryan, Pembroke Terrace, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Phil Ryan, Pembroke Terrace, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Joe and dearly loved mother of Bria, Ailish and Karen. Cherished grandmother (Lilla) of David, Mark, Grace, Matthew, Mona and Melissa. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law Des Lalor, Kevin Connaire and Nigel Odlum, her sister Clare brother-in-law Denis , nephews, nieces, relatives, carers and many friends.

A private funeral will take place due to Government Restrictions on gatherings. There will be a Memorial Mass for Phil at a later date to be confirmed.

"Que sera sera" Rest in Peace

Christina (Chrissy) Brennan, Kilcronan, Ballinakill, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Christina Brennan, Kilcronan, Ballinkill, Laois.

In the loving care of the staff of Abbeyleix Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Ellen (Nellie), brothers Jimmy and Kieran. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will take place for family members. Sympathy can be extended on the online condolence facility on RIP.ie Laois section.

Margaret Cruite (née Kirwan), Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Saturday April 4 of Margaret Cruite (née Kirwan) of Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix and formerly of Ralish, Laois.

Peacefully in Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth (Bessy). Predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick), sister Molly and brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Peg and Josephine, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and especially the Kennedy family. Sincere appreciation to the staff of Droimnin nursing home for their care of Margaret.

Due to Covid 19 regulations Margaret's funeral will be for immediate family members only. A Memorial Mass for Margaret will take place at a date to be announced. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences in RIP.ie Laois section.

Kathleen Mc Grath (née O Connell), Kiltimagh, Mayo / Emo, Laois





The death took place on Monday April 6 of Kathleen Mc Grath, (nee O'Connell), Mc Graths Public House, Main St, Kiltimagh and formerly of Emo, Co. Laois.

She was predeceased by her husband Austin, her sister Emmie (London) and brother Liam (Laois). Deeply regretted by her daughters Maria and Bernadette, son Sean, brother Eamon and sister-in-law Betty, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.



May she Rest in Peace



Removal from her daughter Bernadette Finn's home in Kilcon, Kiltimagh on Wednesday morning at 11.30am via James St., and Main St., Kiltimagh to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock, burial afterwards in Kilkinure Cemetery, Kiltimagh.



Due to HSE and Government Guidelines all stages of Kathleen's Funeral will be confined to family members only, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Church webcam on www.kiltimaghparish.org and a Condolence Book will be available on RIP.ie . Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Mayo / Roscommon Hospice c/o O Hora Funeral Directors Kiltimagh.

Breda Delaney, Portlaoise / Galway

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Breda Delaney (née Keavney) of Borris Road, Portlaoise and late of Tynagh, Co. Galway Passed away at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Formerly of the Welcome Inn and The Hare and Hound. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Breda was predeceased by her loving husband Michael and baby daughter Orla. Dearly loved mother to Kevin, Grellan, Michelle Farrell and Sinéad McPhearson. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, special friend Kathleen.. Also Bernie and the wonderful staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing home, and a large circle of friends.

Private family Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. The Mass will be broadcast on webcam at Portlaoiseparish.ie.

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Breda. A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Breda's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolence page, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Louise Elizabeth Shirley (née Harvey), Oldglass, Ballacolla, Laois

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Louise Elizabeth Shirley (née Harvey) of Oldglass, Ballacolla, Laois



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Louise is predeceased by her husband, George. Deeply regretted by her daughter, Rosemary, her sons, William, Des and Joe, her daughters-in-law Shiela, Gwen and Deirdre, and her son-in-law Jimmy. Much loved grandmother of, Sara and husband Bernard, Edward and partner Emma, Sandra and partner Martin, Lorraine and partner Conor, Alison and partner Brendan, and Rebecca, Jessica, Adam, Jason, Simon, Ava, Ruth, Leanne and Colin. Adored great-grandmother of Liam, Darragh and Maeve. She will be sorely missed by her extended family, her nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

Given the current circumstances and to protect everyone, a private burial with only the immediate family will take place. Louise's family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Safe in the arms of Jesus. A condolence book is available on RIP.ie for those who wish to let the family know you are thinking of them.

Michael McArdle, Stradbally, Co Laois, Retired Garda

The death took place on Sunday April 5 of Michael McArdle Stradbally, Co. Laois. (Retired Member of An Garda Siochána) Predeceased by his brother P.J., Michael passed away, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive, daughters Rosalie, Gillian, Avril and Edel, sons James and Michael, sister Kitty, sons-in-law Ciaran, Kevin and John, daughters-in-law Sheila and Maria, grandchildren Barry, Emma, Sara, Orlaith, David, Amelia, Juliette and George, great-grandchildren Pippa and Phoebe, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Please leave a personal message for the family on the RIP.ie condolences section.