Recent deaths in Laois - April 15, 2020

Danny Delaney, Cork Road, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday April 14 of Danny Delaney, Cork Road, Stradbally. Laois.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Doreen, brothers John, Teddy and Kyrle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Neighbours, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Danny, A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Danny's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sheila Lynn (née Kirwan), Harbour Street, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Sheila Lynn (nee Kirwan) Harbour Street, Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the Late John and dear Mother of Rose (McEvoy). Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Joe, Grandsons Ross and his wife Niamh, Ronan and his Partner Annia, great-grandson Oliver, her sisters Noelle Geoghegan, Betty Dowling, Anne Murphy, Nonie Copeland and brother Sean Kirwan and his wife Anne and brother-in-law Tim Murphy, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

In adherence with government advise Sheila's funeral will be for her immediate family. They would like to thank you for all your support and kind understanding at this very sad time. Rose will arrange a memorial mass for her mother as soon as this pandemic has cleared.

Louisa Sheerin, 6 Marian Hill, Portarlington, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, April 14 of Louisa Sheerin, 6 Marian Hill, Portarlington, Laois.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving wife of the late William (Bill). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Mark and Paul, daughters-in-law Fiona and Olivia, grandchildren Jamie, Tamara, Jason, Brigid and Keith, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 Directive, Louisa's Funeral will be Family Only. A Memorial Mass will take place later. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Una Tynan (née McEvoy), Old Rd., Ballydavis, Portlaoise, Laois / Clonaslee, Laois





The death took place on Tuesday April 14 of Una Tynan, (nee McEvoy) Old Road, Ballydavis, Portlaoise (formerly Clonaslee, Co. Laois).

After a long illness, bravely borne. Dearly loved wife of John Joe Tynan, Cherished mother of Stephen, Eddie, Glen, JJ, Sylvia and Esther. Sister to Michael, Seamus, John Joe, Kevin, Marian and Pauline. Lovingly remembered by all including her 17 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her four daughters-in-law, two sons in law and her wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her mother Josie, brother Alan, father Jim and granddaughter Angel-Marie.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Family home strictly private. Family Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. This will be broadcast live on the Webcam. Private cremation will follow.

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Una, A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Una's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Eileen Booth (née Phelan), Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise, Laois / Stradbally, Laois



The death has taken place on Monday April 13 of Eileen (nèe Phelan) Booth, Hawthorne Drive Portlaoise and formerly Killone House, Stradbally Laois.

Died in the wonderful care of The Staff at Dromnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Predeceased by her husband Denis, daughters Caroline and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her sons Anthony and Vincent, daughters-in-law Ann and Jackie, sister Josie McDonald (Limerick), brother John (Rathdowney), Joe (Carrickmacross), grandchildren Sarah, Nathen, Laura, Rachel, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

In adherence with Government and HSE advise Eileen's funeral will be for family only. Eileen's family thank you for your understanding and support. Her family will organise a memorial mass as soon as the pandemic has passed.

Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online condolences

Sr Anna Doyle, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Kildare / Baltinglass, Wicklow / Stradbally, Laois / Meath



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Sr Anna Doyle, Presentation Sister, Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

Died peacefully surrounded by care staff and Presentation Sisters in Shalom Convent, Kilcock.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters in the Presentation Order, her sister Carmel Templeton, her sister-in-law Joan Doyle, her nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and extended family.

Sr Anna originally from Baltinglass dedicated her life to the Presentation Sisters and to the education of children, in Stradbally, Swindon, Scunthorpe and Zimbabwe.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Anna’s life will be held at a later date.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.

Mary (Mai) Burns (née Smith) Kilbrew Demesne, Ashbourne, Meath / Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Monday April 13 of Mary (Mai) Burns, Block Rd, Portlaoise.

Died peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Kilbrew Demesne Nursing Centre, Ashbourne.

Predeceased by her loving husband Brendan. Dear mother of Brigid, Mary and Margaret. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Joanne, Michelle, Mark, Sarah, Shane, Lauren, James and Megan, great grand son Patrick, sons in law Joseph, Seamus and Pat, brothers Pascal and Brian, sister Sr Anna, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In view of Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Mai's funeral will be private. Personal messages may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Pauline Flynn (née Cushen), Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Monday, April 13 of Pauline Flynn (nèe Cushen), Mountmellick, Laois.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved wife of her late husband John, predeceased by her brother Jack and sister-in-law Beatrice. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid 19 and in keeping with Government and HSE regulations Pauline's funeral will be for immediate family only. The family would like to thank you at this time for understanding and will arrange a Memorial Mass for Pauline when the pandemic has cleared.

Sympathisers can send sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie

Larry Lynch, Clopook, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Monday April 13 of Larry Lynch, Clopook, Stradbally, Laois.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda, son Laurence, daughters Sharon, Michelle, Gemma and Yvonne, brothers Michael, Dan and Jim, sister Lil, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and the best of neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be strictly private. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation at this most difficult time. Those who would like to leave their personal messages, can do so in his 'condolences' section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass to celebrate Larry's life will take place at a later date.

Gearld (Ger) O'Neill, Emmet Terrace, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Gearld (Ger) O’Neill, Emmet Terrace, Mountmellick.

Died unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff at The Maryborough Centre Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his sisters Maura (Hutchins), Joan Gorman, Esther Powell, Stella, brothers Fint and Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Adheering to Government and HSE advise Ger's funeral will be for his immediate family and they would like to thank you for your support and understanding. Ger's family will organise a Memorial Mass as soon as the Pandemic has cleared.

Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online condolences facility below.

Rest In Peace.

Margaret (Peggy) Roche (née Lee) Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Margaret (Peggy) Roche (née Lee) formerly The Rock, Mountmellick.

Died in England. Beloved sister of Paddy Lee The Rock Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Peter. Deeply regretted by her son Peter, daughters Yvonne, Geraldine, Joanne and Collette, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours relatives and her many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Peggy's Requiem Mass and Burial will take place in England. Sympathisers can extend their sympathy on her online condolences section in RIP.ie

Velma JACKSON (née Newton) Mountrath, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Velma Jackson, The Bungalow" Kilbricken, Mountrath, Laois.

Died peacefully at the Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Richard, sadly missed by her loving children Clive, Pamela and David, sisters Pearl and Ruth, brother Arthur, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date, please leave a personal message for the family on the Condolance Book on RIPl.ie. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sarah (Bessie) Lynam, Shanbeg, Rosenallis, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Sarah (Bessie) Lynam (née Quinn) Shanbeg, Rosenallis Co. Laois.

Died unexpectedly, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of Stephen and Ray. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law Caryn and Martina, grandchildren Ann-Marie, Deirdre, Fiona, Eimear, and Mary, great-grandchildren Ava and Oran, brother Seán, sisters-in-law Ann, Mary and Kathleen, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

In compliance with Government advice, Sarah's funeral will be for her immediate family and they would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time and to let you know that they will arrange a memorial Mass for Sarah as soon as the pandemic has cleared.

Theresa Sherlock, St Patricks Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Theresa Sherlock.

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Fintan's Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her relatives and especially the staff and fellow patients at the Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Paddy Delaney, Cappagh, Portlaoise, Laois





The death took place on Saturday, April 11 of Paddy Delaney, Cappagh, Portlaoise, Laois.

Died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandneices, relatives and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

In adherence with government advice, the funeral was for Paddy's immediate family only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this very sad time. A memorial Mass for Paddy will be arranged as soon as the pandemic has passed.

Olive STEENSON (née Moyles), Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Thursday April 9 of Olive Steenson (née Moyles), of Graigue, Mountmellick, Laois.

Died peacefully, at Marymount Care Centre, Dublin. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert (Bob) and brother John, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Helen, Gwen, Elinor, Doreen and Pam, sons-in-law Michael, Niall, Nigel, Brian and Clive, her much loved grandchildren Ellen, Muireann, Óran, Harry, Stephen, Alison, Mark, Robyn, Lily, Thomas and Gavin, family, friends and neighbours.

Olive’s funeral took place privately. Her family appreciate your support and thoughts at this sad time. Messages of comfort and sympathy are welcomed and can be forwarded through the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie

Eoin Stone, Thornberry, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Friday April 10 of Eoin Stone, Thornberry, Abbeyleix, Laois.

Died suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Bridie and John, sisters Sinéad, Michelle and Amanda, brother Jason, their partners Mick, Wayne, Stephen and Anne, nephews and nieces, Alannah, Jenna-Lee, Niall, Donnacha and Tom, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice regards public gatherings, a private family funeral took place. A Memorial Mass will take place for Eoin at a later date.

Judy Wall (née Campion), Mountmellick, Laois / Mountrath, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, April 11 of Judy Wall (née Campion) Derryguile, Mountmellick and formerly Clonard, Mountrath.

Died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her dear sister Eileen Fitzpatrick, Ballinakill. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by her loving family and their spouses Linda, Pio and Teresa, Josephine and Michael (Reddin), Conor and Niamh, Martina and Christopher (Cox), grandaughter Becky and all her grandchildren, brother Paddy (Clonard), sisters Lil Carroll (Shanahoe), Peg Cheesman (U.K.), sister-in-law Marie Campion, brother-in-law John Carroll, nieces, nephews, neighbours relatives and her many friends.

Judy's cortège travelled via Derryguile on Monday April 13 and stopped outside her home at 10.45 am and then proceeded to St.Josephs Cemetery for Recital of The Rosary at 12noon and interment.

Rest In Peace

In adherence with government advice, the funeral was for Judy's immediate family only. Linda, Pio, Josephine, Martina and Conor would like to thank you all for your support and kind understanding at this very sad time and they very much look forward to arranging a memorial Mass for their dear mother as soon as the pandemic has passed.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent's Community Hospital, Mountmellick.

Joe (Barber) Conroy, Gurteen, Rosenallis, Laois



The death took place on Friday April 10 of Joe Conroy, Gurteen, Rosenallis, Laois.

Joe was Vice President of Rosenallis GAA. He died peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Predeceased by his dear brothers Sean and Liam and his fond nephews John and Noel. Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, daughters Orla O'Connor and Susan Norton, sons Declan and Joe, sister Maureen Lynch, (Drogheda), sons-in-law Martin and Evan, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Melissa, brothers-in-law Sean and Pat, sisters-in-law Margaret, Winnie and Teresa, his beloved grandchildren, neices and nephews, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines Joe's funeral was for his immediate family only.

Teresa and family very much look forward to celebrating a memorial mass for Joe as soon as the pandemic has cleared and they want to thank you for your kind understanding.

Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.

Thomas Fitzsimons, Newtown Cross, Crettyard, Laois / Carlow



The death took place on Tuesday April 7 of Thomas Fitzsimons, Newtown Cross, Crettyard, Laois/Carlow.

Died at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle, sisters Mary and Catherine, brothers Alan and William, aunt Louise, uncle William, sister-in-law Marguerite, brother-in-law Marty, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, relatives and friends.

MAY THOMAS REST IN PEACE

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Thomas's life will take place at a later date.

Jim McDonald, Newtown, Ballyroan / Timahoe, Laois / Straffan, Kildare





The death took place, suddenly, on Thursday April 9 of Jim McDonald, Newtown, Ballyroan, Laois and late of Straffan, Kildare and Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois.

Beloved and proud father of Andrew and Stephen and daughter-in-law Niamh. Loving partner to Mary Sweeney (nee Scully), dearly loved brother to Matt, Margaret, Kate and brother-in-law Michael. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted and so sadly missed by his extended family, friends, colleagues and all those who knew him.

Given the Government guidance currently in place, a private funeral with immediate family only, will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Jim's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message on the condolence page on RIP.ie.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support at this time. A memorial mass for Jim will take place at a later date.

Colm Healion, Clontarf, Dublin / Mountmellick, Laois





The death took place on Thursday April 9 of Colm Healion, Clontarf and late of Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Peacefully at Beneavin House. Beloved husband of the late Bridie and loving father of Maura, Terri, Mel and the late Joanie. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brian, grandchildren, Ciaran, Donal, Colum, Andrew, Stuart, Sarah, Lara and Mia, great granddaughter Edith, sons-in-law, Gerry, David and Paul, sisters-in-law May (Healion), May (Mulhall), brother-in-law Patrick, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence section on RIP.ie or send on condolences by traditional manner. The family intend to hold a memorial to celebrate Colm's life at a later stage.

Bill Devereux, 7 Millbrook Manor, Portarlington, Laois

The death took place on Thursday April 9 of Bill Devereaux, 7 Millbrook Manor, Portarlington, Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, family Adrian, David and Sofie, brothers John, Pat and Donal, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive Funeral and House Strictly Private Please. A Memorial Mass for Bill will take place at a later date. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Mary Patchett (née O'Brien), Clonin, Mountrath, Laois / Ballyroan, Laois





The death took place on Wednesday April 8 of Mary Patchett (nee O'Brien) Clonin, Mountrath and formerly of 1 Chapel Street, Ballyroan.

Beloved and devoted wife to Graham. Dearly loved sister to her brother Martin and sister-in-law Susan. Wonderful and cherished aunt to Donna, nephews Loren, Emmet, Simon and Neal. Loving grand aunt to Alexandra and Thomas dearly beloved cousin to Paul, Christopher, Matthew and Charlotte. Deeply regretted and so sadly missed by her loving family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives and hearts that were touched by our beautiful Mary.

Due to the Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Please leave a personal message on the condolence section in RIP.ie

Love you to the moon and back, Rest in Peace our Angel.

John Switzer, The Curragh, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois





The death took place on Wednesday April 8 of John Switzer, The Curragh, Roseberry, Newbridge ,Co. Kildare and Kilminchy, Portlaoise)

Died peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving son Johnnie, daughter Suzanne, and their mother Margaret, son-in-law David, grandson Matthew, sisters-in-law Marcella and Carol, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message on his condolence page at RIP.ie

A Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date