Recent deaths in Laois - April 20, 2020

John Leo Deffew, Emmet Street, Mountmellick, Laois / Tullamore, Offaly



The death took place on Saturday, April 18 of John Leo Deffew, Emmet Street, Mountmellick, Co. Laois and late of Callary Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Passed away, peacefully in the wonderful care of The Staff at St Paul's Ward, St. Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick.

John will be remembered with love and sadly missed by his daughter Frances, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Emily and Millie, siblings Willie, Andrew, Mary Murphy, Elizabeth McDonald and Anne Kelly, brothers-in-law Joe and Sean. John will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and his neighbours in Laois, Offaly and Clare. Predeceased by his beloved and adored daughter Eileen Deffew, parents Leo and Brigid, nephew Mark McDonald, Patterson Estate and sister-in-law Betty Deffew.

”Say not in grief he is no more but thankful that he was”. Loved always and forever till we meet again.

Johns family would like to express their thanks to the dedicated staff at St Vincents who are working tirelessly to care for all their residents

Rest In Peace

John's funeral will be private, due to COVID 19 restrictions. His family will arrange a memorial Mass after the pandemic has cleared. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.

Sr. Romana (Rita) Hennessy, Shaen, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, April 11 of of Sr Romana (Rita) Hennessy (Shaen, Portlaoise), Sisters of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary (Uxbridge, Middlesex and Zambia for over 40 years where Sr Romana cared as a nurse and midwife across many communities).

In the kind and loving care of the staff and Sisters of Marian House, Uxbridge, Middlesex. Predeceased by her brother Billy Hennessy (Shaen) and sister, Sr Amabalis (Sarah) Hennessy (Shaen & Uxbridge).

Deeply regretted by the Sisters and community of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary, brother Michael Hennessy (Chicago), sister Kitty Kennedy (Dublin), sister in law Mary Hennessy and brother in law Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

May Sr Romana Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass and burial on Tuesday, April 21 at 11:15 am in Chigwell Convent, Essex. A Mass to celebrate Sr Romana’slife will be held at a later date.

Eileen Hynan (née Heavey), Portlaoise Road, Portarlington, Laois



The death took place on Friday, April 17 of Eileen Hynan (née Heavey), Portlaoise Road, Portarlington, Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Patrick (Paddy). Deeply regretted by her loving family John, Pat, Joe, Margaret, Peter, Chris and Martina, sisters Betty and Jean, brother-in-law Fr Joe (Australia), daughter-in-law Helen, sons-in-law Eugene and Simon, grandchildren David, Keith, Elaine, Eoghan, Shane, Seán, Orla, Theo, Darcy, Ericka and Rory, great-grandchildren Sam, Jake, Megan, Liam Sinead, Conor, Aoife and Blake, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Eileen will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Eileen's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Sunday at 11 am https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Betty Keane (née Nash), Monamondra, Errill, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, April 18 of Betty Keane (née Nash, Monamondra, Errill, Co. Laois.

Peacefully, at home, in the presence of her loving family in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband Tim. Sadly mourned by her loving family Margaret (Gibbons), Tadhg, Breda (Doyle), sons-law Bill and Joe, daughter-in-law Ina, grandchildren Gráinne, Eilis, Mairead, Síle, Tadhg, Brendan, Michelle, Aisling and Kate, great-grandsons Joey and Donagh, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

As per the COVID 19 directive, the house, funeral mass and burial are strictly private. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. A celebration of Betty's life will be arranged at a later date.

The funeral Mass was streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity Rathdowney on Monday at 11am www.parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/

Mary LAFFAN (née Dillon), Ballycoolan, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, April 18 of Mary LAFFAN (née Dillon), Ballycoolan, Stradbally, Laois.

Mary passed away peacefully in the care and attention of the staff of Portlaoise General Hospital. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Patrick, her children Betty, Philip, Matt, Maggie, Peter, Liam, Marty, Joe, Dan, Maria and Stevie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

In line with Government guidelines a private funeral will take place. Those who wish to can leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section of RIP.ie

Mary Bergin (née Coss), Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy, Laois



The death took place on Friday, April 17 of Mary Bergin (nee Coss), Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy, Portlaoise, Laois.

Died peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the Matron and Staff in the Ealga Lodge, Nursing Home, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Tom). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Theresa, sons Thomas and Andrew, daughters-in-law, Kay and Ailbhe, grandchildren Thomas, Dylan, James and Hannah, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to corrent restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Christy (Bisto) Fox, Portarlington, Laois / Tallaght, Dublin

The death took place on Thursday, April 16 of Christy (Bisto) Fox, Portarlington, Laois / Tallaght, Dublin.

Formerly of Fettercairn Tallaght Dublin. Peacefully at home after a long illness. Beloved husband of Mags and dear father to David, Kieran, Michelle, Laura and Amanda, much loved granda to his 12 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen and family and all the extended family.

SADLY MISSED FOREVER.

Private Cremation to take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Ceremony for Christy to take place at a later Date. Mags and all the family thank you for all your help, understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Andrew O'Connor, Dysartbeigh, Mountrath, Laois

The death took place on Thursday, April 16 of Andrew O'Connor, Dysartbeigh, Mountrath, Co. Laois.

Died at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, after an illness bravely borne with great courage. Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Collette, Amanda, Andrew and Karen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, sons-in-law Jason and Paddy, daughter-in-law Aisling, much loved grandchildren Louise, Naomi, Ross, Ryan, Rachel, Adam and Alex, brothers Noel and Patrick, sisters Eilish and Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for the family only and a celebration of Andrew's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Andrew's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Inez FEEHAN, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

The death took place on Wednesday, April 15 of Inez Feehan of Ballickmoyler, Carlow.

Inez passed away peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny.

Cherished sister of Betty and Frank.

She will be sadly missed by her loving brother, sister, sister-in-law Joyce, nephew, nieces, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Inez’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Inez’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Inez's Funeral Mass was in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Friday morning.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie.

A celebration of Inez’s life will take place at a later date.

Danny Delaney, Cork Road, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday April 14 of Danny Delaney, Cork Road, Stradbally. Laois.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Doreen, brothers John, Teddy and Kyrle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Neighbours, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Danny, A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Danny's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sheila Lynn (née Kirwan), Harbour Street, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Sheila Lynn (nee Kirwan) Harbour Street, Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the Late John and dear Mother of Rose (McEvoy). Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Joe, Grandsons Ross and his wife Niamh, Ronan and his Partner Annia, great-grandson Oliver, her sisters Noelle Geoghegan, Betty Dowling, Anne Murphy, Nonie Copeland and brother Sean Kirwan and his wife Anne and brother-in-law Tim Murphy, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

In adherence with government advise Sheila's funeral will be for her immediate family. They would like to thank you for all your support and kind understanding at this very sad time. Rose will arrange a memorial mass for her mother as soon as this pandemic has cleared.

Louisa Sheerin, 6 Marian Hill, Portarlington, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, April 14 of Louisa Sheerin, 6 Marian Hill, Portarlington, Laois.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving wife of the late William (Bill). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Mark and Paul, daughters-in-law Fiona and Olivia, grandchildren Jamie, Tamara, Jason, Brigid and Keith, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 Directive, Louisa's Funeral will be Family Only. A Memorial Mass will take place later. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Una Tynan (née McEvoy), Old Rd., Ballydavis, Portlaoise, Laois / Clonaslee, Laois





The death took place on Tuesday April 14 of Una Tynan, (nee McEvoy) Old Road, Ballydavis, Portlaoise (formerly Clonaslee, Co. Laois).

After a long illness, bravely borne. Dearly loved wife of John Joe Tynan, Cherished mother of Stephen, Eddie, Glen, JJ, Sylvia and Esther. Sister to Michael, Seamus, John Joe, Kevin, Marian and Pauline. Lovingly remembered by all including her 17 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her four daughters-in-law, two sons in law and her wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her mother Josie, brother Alan, father Jim and granddaughter Angel-Marie.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Family home strictly private. Family Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. This will be broadcast live on the Webcam. Private cremation will follow.

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Una, A private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Una's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Eileen Booth (née Phelan), Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise, Laois / Stradbally, Laois



The death has taken place on Monday April 13 of Eileen (nèe Phelan) Booth, Hawthorne Drive Portlaoise and formerly Killone House, Stradbally Laois.

Died in the wonderful care of The Staff at Dromnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Predeceased by her husband Denis, daughters Caroline and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her sons Anthony and Vincent, daughters-in-law Ann and Jackie, sister Josie McDonald (Limerick), brother John (Rathdowney), Joe (Carrickmacross), grandchildren Sarah, Nathen, Laura, Rachel, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

In adherence with Government and HSE advise Eileen's funeral will be for family only. Eileen's family thank you for your understanding and support. Her family will organise a memorial mass as soon as the pandemic has passed.

Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online condolences

Sr Anna Doyle, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Kildare / Baltinglass, Wicklow / Stradbally, Laois / Meath



The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Sr Anna Doyle, Presentation Sister, Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

Died peacefully surrounded by care staff and Presentation Sisters in Shalom Convent, Kilcock.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters in the Presentation Order, her sister Carmel Templeton, her sister-in-law Joan Doyle, her nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and extended family.

Sr Anna originally from Baltinglass dedicated her life to the Presentation Sisters and to the education of children, in Stradbally, Swindon, Scunthorpe and Zimbabwe.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Anna’s life will be held at a later date.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.

Mary (Mai) Burns (née Smith) Kilbrew Demesne, Ashbourne, Meath / Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Monday April 13 of Mary (Mai) Burns, Block Rd, Portlaoise.

Died peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Kilbrew Demesne Nursing Centre, Ashbourne.

Predeceased by her loving husband Brendan. Dear mother of Brigid, Mary and Margaret. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Joanne, Michelle, Mark, Sarah, Shane, Lauren, James and Megan, great grand son Patrick, sons in law Joseph, Seamus and Pat, brothers Pascal and Brian, sister Sr Anna, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In view of Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Mai's funeral will be private. Personal messages may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Pauline Flynn (née Cushen), Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Monday, April 13 of Pauline Flynn (nèe Cushen), Mountmellick, Laois.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved wife of her late husband John, predeceased by her brother Jack and sister-in-law Beatrice. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid 19 and in keeping with Government and HSE regulations Pauline's funeral will be for immediate family only. The family would like to thank you at this time for understanding and will arrange a Memorial Mass for Pauline when the pandemic has cleared.

Sympathisers can send sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie

Larry Lynch, Clopook, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Monday April 13 of Larry Lynch, Clopook, Stradbally, Laois.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda, son Laurence, daughters Sharon, Michelle, Gemma and Yvonne, brothers Michael, Dan and Jim, sister Lil, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and the best of neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be strictly private. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation at this most difficult time. Those who would like to leave their personal messages, can do so in his 'condolences' section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass to celebrate Larry's life will take place at a later date.