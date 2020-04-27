Recent deaths in Laois - April 27, 2020

Kathleen McCann (née Kennedy), Chapel Street, Clonaslee, Laois



The death took place on Friday, April 24 of Kathleen McCann (nee Kennedy), Chapel Street, Clonaslee, Co. Laois.

Kathleen died peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughters Siobhan and Helen. Devoted mother to Declan, Criona (O'Brien), and TJ. She will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Siobhan, grandchildren Tom, Conor, Liam, Niall, Niamh, Shane, and Kevin, great-granddaughter Kaitlyn, sister-in-law Liz, nieces, nephews, relatives and cherished friends.

"May Kathleen Rest in Peace".

Use the RIP.ie online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Kathleen's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time. Donations, if desired, to Laois Palliative Care.

Harry Boylan, Skerries, Dublin / Portarlington, Laois



The death took place on Thursday April 23 of Harry Boylan, Skerries and Portarlington.

Harry died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Essie, father of the late Damian, and grandfather of his little angel Amy. Sadly missed by his children Harry Jnr, Linda, Cora, Martin, Anne, Joan and Maryjo, brother Jimmy and sister Anne, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May Harry Rest In Peace

Due to Government/HSE Covid-19 Guidelines, Private Funeral. Funeral mass in Saint Patrick’s Church, Skerries. Harry will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Essie and son Damian in Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Portarlington.

Please leave messages of condolences for Harry’s family on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Frank Byrne, 26 Hanover Court, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois



The death took place on Friday, April 24 of Frank Byrne of 26 Hanover Court, Carlow and formerly of Ballickmoyler, Carlow and Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Frank passed away peacefully at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Much loved father of Elizabeth, Michael, Francis, Phillip, Paul, Ger, Noeleen and the late James, cherished brother of Noeleen, Peter, Michael and the late Annie, Noel and Danny and much loved former husband of Geraldine.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends, especially his good friend Mary.

May Frank’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Frank’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

A celebration of Frank’s life will take place at a later date

Paddy Daly, Derrinsallagh, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois





The death took place on Friday, April 24 of Paddy Daly, Derrinsallagh, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

Paddy died peacefully at his daughter Catherine's residence, Tramore, Co. Waterford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Nolan). Sadly missed by his loving children, Patrick, Kevin and Catherine, daughter-in-law Triona, son-in-law Maurice, grandchildren Caoimhe and Shauna, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Paddy Rest In Peace"

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family only. A celebration of Paddy's life will be held at a later date. Those who would have liked to have attended Paddy's funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Kathleen Walsh, Portlaoise, Laois / Athy, Kildare





The death took place on Friday, April 24 of Kathleen (Kitty) Walsh, Colliers Way, Portlaoise and late of Convent View, Athy.

Kathleen passed away, peacefully, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Ann’s Ward. Predeceased by her husband Joseph, daughter Ann Timpson and her sons Patrick and Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Teresa (Holohan), son Michael, son-in-law Willie, grandsons Derek, Michael, Andrew, Ian, Gary and Niall, granddaughters Karen, Caterina, Susan, Valarie and Aoife, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Bridget, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral took place, limited to family members only. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Anne Coss, Tuckmilltown, Straffan, Kildare / Portarlington, Laois

The death took place on Thursday, April 23 of Anne Coss, Tuckmilltown, Straffan, Kildare / Portarlington, Laois



Late of Station Road Portarlington County Laois. Peacefully at her sister Kay (Madden's) residence Tuckmilltown Straffan. Loving sister of the late Tommy, Jim, Michael, Kevin, Patrick and Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Kay, brothers John, Ray and Aidan, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Hella, Dolores, Nuala, Noreen, Mary and Dympna, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Anne will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Ned (Edward) O'Keeffe, Cappauniac, Bansha, Tipperary / Laois





The death took place on Thursday, April 23 of Ned (Edward), Late of The Swan , in his 94th year.

Ned passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his son Martin’s home in Cappauniac, Bansha. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Comerford) he will be sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Lisa, Eamon, Andrea and Gillian, great-grandchildren Lexi, Robyn and Freya, sisters Bess, Margaret, Mary and Alice, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral in line with current restrictions took place in St Patrick’s church Clogh, Castlecomer Co. Kilkenny on Saturday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions could not, may leave your sympathies to Ned’s family on RIP.ie or email costiganfunerals@eircom.net to pass your sympathies on to the family.

Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Brenda Dempsey (née Dunne), Clanmalire, Portarlington, Laois / Portarlington, Offaly





The death took place on Thursday, April 23 of Brenda Dempsey (née Dunne), Clanmalire, Portarlington, Laois / Garryhinch Portarlington, Offaly.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving daughter of the late Timmy and dear sister of the late Derek. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Lesley, son Eoin and their father Paddy, mother Kay, sister Alice, brothers Tommy, Padraig, Tim and Adrian, son-in-law David, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, workmates, neighbours and many friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.

The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Team, the Primary Care Team, the Daffodil Day Nurse and Dr Murray for all their help and care.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Brenda will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Brenda's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday at 11am from St Michael's Church Portarlington. Click on this link to view it.

Mary (May) Cunningham (née O'Grady), Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Wednesday, April 22 of Mary (May) Cunningham (née O'Grady), Abbeyleix, Laois.

After a short illness, at Portlaoise General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved sister to Ethna, Gretta, Kathleen, Petey, John, Brendan and Jim. She will be sadly missed by her family, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Covid -19 restrictions, a family funeral will take place. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies.

William (Billy) Flynn, Courtwood, Ballybrittas, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, April 21, of William (Bill) Flynn, Courtwood, Ballybrittas.

Died peacefully at Oghill Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons Liam, Cathal, Martin and Robert and their families. Sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy, John, Lar and Ned, sisters Mary, Theresa and Nancy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends and neighbours. Predeceased by brothers Michael, Paddy and Joe.

May Bill Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass and interment private. Covid 19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. Memorial Mass to be organised at a later date. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online Condolence facilities on RIP.ie. House private at all times.

Requiem Mass will be broadcast on Thursday April 23 at 12 noon on Whelehan Funeral Director's Facebook page

The Flynn family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Patrick Moran, Church View, Suncroft, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois



The death occurred on Tuesday, April 21, of Patrick Moran, Church View, Suncroft, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois.

Ex sergeant, 3rd Battalion, The Curragh Camp.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Liam and Michael, daughters Pauline and Tina(R.I.P.), grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Eamon Kealey, Capoley, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Monday, April 20 of Eamon Kealey, Capoley. Portlaoise.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and Sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces. Relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Government Covid-19 protocol in place . Social distancing to be observed. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Please use online Condolence book on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Alice Kennedy (née Culleton) Shracullen, Clonaslee, Laois





The death occurred on April 1 of Alice Kennedy (nee Culleton), London and formerly of Shracullen, Clonaslee, Co. Laois. "Chairperson of the Irish Elderly Advice Network in London".

Predeceased by her husband Frank (Lorrha, Tipperary). Sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers Michael, Seamus, and Christy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends in London and Ireland.

Repatriation to Ireland for private burial is taking place this week (April 20-26).

May Alice Rest in Peace.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later stage, when it is safe to do so.

Use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Alice's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Ida Mitchell (née Lalor), Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, April 18 of Ida Mitchell (née Lalor) of Abbeyleix, Laois.

Died peacefully, after a short illness, in her 90th year, in Portlaoise General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Albert (Bert) and son-in-law Cyril Mc Murray. Ida will be dearly missed by her daughters, Helen Mc Murray and Hazel Wellwood, son-in-law Cecil, grandchildren Scott, Tristan, Nevil and Adam, sisters Sadie Baskin and Marie Hogan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours and all at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget.

Due to Corvid-19 directives, Ida's Funeral will be family only. A memorial service will take place later. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies.

John Leo Deffew, Emmet Street, Mountmellick, Laois / Tullamore, Offaly

The death took place on Saturday, April 18 of John Leo Deffew, Emmet Street, Mountmellick, Co. Laois and late of Callary Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Passed away, peacefully in the wonderful care of The Staff at St Paul's Ward, St. Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick.

John will be remembered with love and sadly missed by his daughter Frances, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Emily and Millie, siblings Willie, Andrew, Mary Murphy, Elizabeth McDonald and Anne Kelly, brothers-in-law Joe and Sean. John will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and his neighbours in Laois, Offaly and Clare. Predeceased by his beloved and adored daughter Eileen Deffew, parents Leo and Brigid, nephew Mark McDonald, Patterson Estate and sister-in-law Betty Deffew.

”Say not in grief he is no more but thankful that he was”. Loved always and forever till we meet again.

Johns family would like to express their thanks to the dedicated staff at St Vincents who are working tirelessly to care for all their residents

Rest In Peace

John's funeral will be private, due to COVID 19 restrictions. His family will arrange a memorial Mass after the pandemic has cleared. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.

Sr. Romana (Rita) Hennessy, Shaen, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, April 11 of of Sr Romana (Rita) Hennessy (Shaen, Portlaoise), Sisters of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary (Uxbridge, Middlesex and Zambia for over 40 years where Sr Romana cared as a nurse and midwife across many communities).

In the kind and loving care of the staff and Sisters of Marian House, Uxbridge, Middlesex. Predeceased by her brother Billy Hennessy (Shaen) and sister, Sr Amabalis (Sarah) Hennessy (Shaen & Uxbridge).

Deeply regretted by the Sisters and community of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary, brother Michael Hennessy (Chicago), sister Kitty Kennedy (Dublin), sister in law Mary Hennessy and brother in law Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

May Sr Romana Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass and burial on Tuesday, April 21 at 11:15 am in Chigwell Convent, Essex. A Mass to celebrate Sr Romana’slife will be held at a later date.

Eileen Hynan (née Heavey), Portlaoise Road, Portarlington, Laois



The death took place on Friday, April 17 of Eileen Hynan (née Heavey), Portlaoise Road, Portarlington, Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Patrick (Paddy). Deeply regretted by her loving family John, Pat, Joe, Margaret, Peter, Chris and Martina, sisters Betty and Jean, brother-in-law Fr Joe (Australia), daughter-in-law Helen, sons-in-law Eugene and Simon, grandchildren David, Keith, Elaine, Eoghan, Shane, Seán, Orla, Theo, Darcy, Ericka and Rory, great-grandchildren Sam, Jake, Megan, Liam Sinead, Conor, Aoife and Blake, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Eileen will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Eileen's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Sunday at 11 am https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Betty Keane (née Nash), Monamondra, Errill, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, April 18 of Betty Keane (née Nash, Monamondra, Errill, Co. Laois.

Peacefully, at home, in the presence of her loving family in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband Tim. Sadly mourned by her loving family Margaret (Gibbons), Tadhg, Breda (Doyle), sons-law Bill and Joe, daughter-in-law Ina, grandchildren Gráinne, Eilis, Mairead, Síle, Tadhg, Brendan, Michelle, Aisling and Kate, great-grandsons Joey and Donagh, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

As per the COVID 19 directive, the house, funeral mass and burial are strictly private. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. A celebration of Betty's life will be arranged at a later date.

The funeral Mass was streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity Rathdowney on Monday at 11am www.parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/

Mary LAFFAN (née Dillon), Ballycoolan, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, April 18 of Mary LAFFAN (née Dillon), Ballycoolan, Stradbally, Laois.

Mary passed away peacefully in the care and attention of the staff of Portlaoise General Hospital. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Patrick, her children Betty, Philip, Matt, Maggie, Peter, Liam, Marty, Joe, Dan, Maria and Stevie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

In line with Government guidelines a private funeral will take place. Those who wish to can leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section of RIP.ie

Mary Bergin (née Coss), Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy, Laois

The death took place on Friday, April 17 of Mary Bergin (nee Coss), Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy, Portlaoise, Laois.

Died peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the Matron and Staff in the Ealga Lodge, Nursing Home, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Tom). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Theresa, sons Thomas and Andrew, daughters-in-law, Kay and Ailbhe, grandchildren Thomas, Dylan, James and Hannah, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to corrent restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Christy (Bisto) Fox, Portarlington, Laois / Tallaght, Dublin

The death took place on Thursday, April 16 of Christy (Bisto) Fox, Portarlington, Laois / Tallaght, Dublin.

Formerly of Fettercairn Tallaght Dublin. Peacefully at home after a long illness. Beloved husband of Mags and dear father to David, Kieran, Michelle, Laura and Amanda, much loved granda to his 12 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen and family and all the extended family.

SADLY MISSED FOREVER.

Private Cremation to take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Ceremony for Christy to take place at a later Date. Mags and all the family thank you for all your help, understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Andrew O'Connor, Dysartbeigh, Mountrath, Laois

The death took place on Thursday, April 16 of Andrew O'Connor, Dysartbeigh, Mountrath, Co. Laois.

Died at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, after an illness bravely borne with great courage. Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Collette, Amanda, Andrew and Karen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, sons-in-law Jason and Paddy, daughter-in-law Aisling, much loved grandchildren Louise, Naomi, Ross, Ryan, Rachel, Adam and Alex, brothers Noel and Patrick, sisters Eilish and Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for the family only and a celebration of Andrew's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Andrew's family can do so on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.