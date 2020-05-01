Recent deaths in Laois - May 1, 2020

Sean O'Riordan, Church Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Thursday, April 30 of Sean O'Riordan, Church Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and formerly of Mountmellick, Laois.

Died suddenly, at his residence. He will be sadly missed by his son Alan, daughter-in-law Roshni, grandson Noah, and his Ex wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Sean Rest in Peace"

Due to Government advice and Covid 19 protocols regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. If you wish to offer your sympathies to Sean's family, Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie. Sean's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Rosemary Eacrett (née Reid), Kerry / Roscommon / Laois

The death occurred on Wednesday, April 29 of Rosemary Eacrett (née Reid)

From Killarney, Kerry / Tarbert, Kerry / Lanesboro, Roscommon / Portarlington, Laois



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Heatherlee Nursing Home, Killarney, Rosemary. Beloved wife of the late George and loving mother of Valerie (Hilliard) and Peter. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Nathan, Sydney and Quinten, great grandchildren Aoife and Quinn, sister Iris, relatives and friends.

"Safe In The Arms Of Jesus"

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Rosemary with burial in Lea Churchyard, Portarlington, Co Laois.

If you wish to offer your condolences online, please see page on RIP.ie

Joan Lalor, 2 Oak Glen, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Monday, April 27 of Joan Lalor, 2 Oak Glen, Stradbally, Laois.

Joan passed away (peacefully) at her home in the company of her devoted and loving family. Predeceased by her loving parents and her son James, dearly loved mother to Marie, Suzanne, Paul,Brian and Adrian, sisters Anne, Theresa, Angela and Mary, brothers Michael and Bill, her much loved grandchildren, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, very kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. A memorial Mass for Joan will take place at a later date. Condolences can be left on the 'condolences' section of RIP.ie. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding at this sad time.

Nina McEvoy (née Mulhare), No. 7 Woodview, Stradbally, Laois

The death took place on Tuesday, April 28 of Nina McEvoy (née Mulhare), No. 7 Woodview, Stradbally, Laois.

Nina passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family in Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her son Sean and brothers Michael and Brendan. Nina will be greatly missed by her husband Nicholas, sons Paul and Mark, grandchildren Ryan and Aaron. Sadly missed by her sisters Magaret Marron, Toni Deegan, Elizabeth Reddin and Breda Dolan, brothers Joe and David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nina Rest In Peace.

Private family funeral.

Covid 19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. Memorial Mass will be organised at a later date. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online Condolence facilities at RIP.ie. The Mc Evoy family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Patrick (Pat) Pratt, Gort na Noir, Abbeyleix, Laois

The death took place on Monday, April 27 of Patrick (Pat) Pratt, Gort na Noir, Abbeyleix, Laois.

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved father, Patrick Pratt. He was surrounded by his children, Mark, Susan, Ruaidhri, Sean, Ben and Katie, who he was immensely proud of. With his love, wit and charm, he had a tremendous impact on the lives of all those he knew. From his sister, Mary and her family in Canada, cousin Peggy, his neighbour and dear friend, Sean, to his 20-plus grandchildren and great grandchildren and the great many friends he’d made along the way. His life was a true adventure, lived to the full with memories that will live on.

Rest In Peace

Due to Covid-19 Gudelines, a Private Funeral will take place for Family only. Messages of condolence can be left on the online condolence on RIP.ie

Liam Barry, Castlemarket, Ballinakill, Laois



The death took place on Monday, April 27 of Liam Barry.

Liam died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his son Colm, parents Bill and Mai, sisters Helena and Esther. Sadly missed by Diane, sister Margaret, brother Brendan, brother-in-law Chris, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

A special word of thanks to the staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget and the Critical Care unit, St. Lukes Hospital for their tireless care and attention.

Due to current Government/HSE guidelines on social gatherings, Funeral Mass was for immediate family only followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill. A Memorial Mass for Liam will take place at a later date. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies.

Kathleen McCann (née Kennedy), Chapel Street, Clonaslee, Laois



The death took place on Friday, April 24 of Kathleen McCann (nee Kennedy), Chapel Street, Clonaslee, Co. Laois.

Kathleen died peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughters Siobhan and Helen. Devoted mother to Declan, Criona (O'Brien), and TJ. She will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Siobhan, grandchildren Tom, Conor, Liam, Niall, Niamh, Shane, and Kevin, great-granddaughter Kaitlyn, sister-in-law Liz, nieces, nephews, relatives and cherished friends.

"May Kathleen Rest in Peace".

Use the RIP.ie online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Kathleen's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time. Donations, if desired, to Laois Palliative Care.

Harry Boylan, Skerries, Dublin / Portarlington, Laois

The death took place on Thursday April 23 of Harry Boylan, Skerries and Portarlington.

Harry died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Essie, father of the late Damian, and grandfather of his little angel Amy. Sadly missed by his children Harry Jnr, Linda, Cora, Martin, Anne, Joan and Maryjo, brother Jimmy and sister Anne, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May Harry Rest In Peace

Due to Government/HSE Covid-19 Guidelines, Private Funeral. Funeral mass in Saint Patrick’s Church, Skerries. Harry will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Essie and son Damian in Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Portarlington.

Please leave messages of condolences for Harry’s family on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Frank Byrne, 26 Hanover Court, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

The death took place on Friday, April 24 of Frank Byrne of 26 Hanover Court, Carlow and formerly of Ballickmoyler, Carlow and Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Frank passed away peacefully at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Much loved father of Elizabeth, Michael, Francis, Phillip, Paul, Ger, Noeleen and the late James, cherished brother of Noeleen, Peter, Michael and the late Annie, Noel and Danny and much loved former husband of Geraldine.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends, especially his good friend Mary.

May Frank’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Frank’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

A celebration of Frank’s life will take place at a later date

Paddy Daly, Derrinsallagh, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois





The death took place on Friday, April 24 of Paddy Daly, Derrinsallagh, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

Paddy died peacefully at his daughter Catherine's residence, Tramore, Co. Waterford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Nolan). Sadly missed by his loving children, Patrick, Kevin and Catherine, daughter-in-law Triona, son-in-law Maurice, grandchildren Caoimhe and Shauna, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Paddy Rest In Peace"

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family only. A celebration of Paddy's life will be held at a later date. Those who would have liked to have attended Paddy's funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Kathleen Walsh, Portlaoise, Laois / Athy, Kildare





The death took place on Friday, April 24 of Kathleen (Kitty) Walsh, Colliers Way, Portlaoise and late of Convent View, Athy.

Kathleen passed away, peacefully, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Ann’s Ward. Predeceased by her husband Joseph, daughter Ann Timpson and her sons Patrick and Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Teresa (Holohan), son Michael, son-in-law Willie, grandsons Derek, Michael, Andrew, Ian, Gary and Niall, granddaughters Karen, Caterina, Susan, Valarie and Aoife, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Bridget, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral took place, limited to family members only. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.