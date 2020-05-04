Recent deaths in Laois - May 4, 2020

Pat Lillis, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Laois / Doonbeg, Clare



The death took place on Saturday, May 2, of Pat Lillis, Kilminchy, Portlaoise and late of Shragh, Co. Clare.

Died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Paddy. sisters Marion and Mary, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only takes at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. Those who would have liked to attend his funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Michael (Sonny) Brophy, Russelstown, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny



The death took place on Friday, May 1 of Michael (Sonny) Brophy, Russelstown, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny

Died peacefully, at St Vincent's hospital Dublin. Husband of the late Bridie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Julia (Phelan), Annie (Butler), Peg & Mary (San Francisco), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass for Sonny will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so on RIP.ie.

Bridie Kaye (née Bryan), Rahin, Ballylinan, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, May 2 of Bridie Kaye (née Bryan), Rahin, Ballylinan, Laois

In her 92nd year. Died peacefully, at her home. Pre-deceased by her husband Willie. Dearly loved mother of Noreen, Mena, Ber, Liz, Mary, Carmel, Tricia and Pádraig. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in her condolences section on RIP.ie .

Joe MAHON, Gurteen, Ballickmoyler, Laois / Ballickmoyler, Carlow



The death took place on Saturday, May 2 of Joe Mahon of Gurteen, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois.

Joe passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home.

Beloved husband of Sarah, much loved father of Arnold, Eamonn, Joseph and John, adored grandfather of Cillian, Luke, Julia, Eamonn, Katie, Jack and Tomás and cherished brother of Seamus, Arnold, Vincent, Eileen, Maura, Kathleen, Vera and the late Eugene.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Jenny, Mary, Maria and Sarah, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Joe’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Joe’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. A celebration of Joe’s life will take place at a later date.

James Joseph (Squeak) Brady, Ash Trees, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 1 of James Joseph (Squeak) Brady, Ash Trees, Stradbally, Laois

James passed away peacefully in the company of his loving and devoted family in Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Greatly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Mary and Susan, sons Seamus, Richard, Paul and Conor. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May James Rest In Peace.

Private family funeral. Covid 19 protocol is in place. Social distancing to be observed. Memorial mass will be organised at a later date. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online Condolence facilities on RIP.ie.

Requiem Mass was streamed on Sunday at 11.30 am in Stradbally church.

The Brady family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

Aron Ging, Clonrooske View, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Thursday, April 30 of Aron Ging, Clonrooske View, Portlaoise.

At Tullamore Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Patricia. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Emma, Lisa and brother Ross, his father Richard, grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephew Michael, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, took place at 12 noon on Saturday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, streamed on the webcam.

Those who would have liked to attend his funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sean O'Riordan, Church Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Thursday, April 30 of Sean O'Riordan, Church Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and formerly of Mountmellick, Laois.

Died suddenly, at his residence. He will be sadly missed by his son Alan, daughter-in-law Roshni, grandson Noah, and his Ex wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Sean Rest in Peace"

Due to Government advice and Covid 19 protocols regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. If you wish to offer your sympathies to Sean's family, Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie. Sean's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Rosemary Eacrett (née Reid), Kerry / Roscommon / Laois

The death occurred on Wednesday, April 29 of Rosemary Eacrett (née Reid)

From Killarney, Kerry / Tarbert, Kerry / Lanesboro, Roscommon / Portarlington, Laois



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Heatherlee Nursing Home, Killarney, Rosemary. Beloved wife of the late George and loving mother of Valerie (Hilliard) and Peter. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Nathan, Sydney and Quinten, great grandchildren Aoife and Quinn, sister Iris, relatives and friends.

"Safe In The Arms Of Jesus"

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Rosemary with burial in Lea Churchyard, Portarlington, Co Laois.

If you wish to offer your condolences online, please see page on RIP.ie

Joan Lalor, 2 Oak Glen, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Monday, April 27 of Joan Lalor, 2 Oak Glen, Stradbally, Laois.

Joan passed away (peacefully) at her home in the company of her devoted and loving family. Predeceased by her loving parents and her son James, dearly loved mother to Marie, Suzanne, Paul,Brian and Adrian, sisters Anne, Theresa, Angela and Mary, brothers Michael and Bill, her much loved grandchildren, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, very kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. A memorial Mass for Joan will take place at a later date. Condolences can be left on the 'condolences' section of RIP.ie. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding at this sad time.

Nina McEvoy (née Mulhare), No. 7 Woodview, Stradbally, Laois

The death took place on Tuesday, April 28 of Nina McEvoy (née Mulhare), No. 7 Woodview, Stradbally, Laois.

Nina passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family in Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her son Sean and brothers Michael and Brendan. Nina will be greatly missed by her husband Nicholas, sons Paul and Mark, grandchildren Ryan and Aaron. Sadly missed by her sisters Magaret Marron, Toni Deegan, Elizabeth Reddin and Breda Dolan, brothers Joe and David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nina Rest In Peace.

Private family funeral.

Covid 19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. Memorial Mass will be organised at a later date. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online Condolence facilities at RIP.ie. The Mc Evoy family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Patrick (Pat) Pratt, Gort na Noir, Abbeyleix, Laois

The death took place on Monday, April 27 of Patrick (Pat) Pratt, Gort na Noir, Abbeyleix, Laois.

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved father, Patrick Pratt. He was surrounded by his children, Mark, Susan, Ruaidhri, Sean, Ben and Katie, who he was immensely proud of. With his love, wit and charm, he had a tremendous impact on the lives of all those he knew. From his sister, Mary and her family in Canada, cousin Peggy, his neighbour and dear friend, Sean, to his 20-plus grandchildren and great grandchildren and the great many friends he’d made along the way. His life was a true adventure, lived to the full with memories that will live on.

Rest In Peace

Due to Covid-19 Gudelines, a Private Funeral will take place for Family only. Messages of condolence can be left on the online condolence on RIP.ie

Liam Barry, Castlemarket, Ballinakill, Laois



The death took place on Monday, April 27 of Liam Barry.

Liam died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his son Colm, parents Bill and Mai, sisters Helena and Esther. Sadly missed by Diane, sister Margaret, brother Brendan, brother-in-law Chris, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

A special word of thanks to the staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget and the Critical Care unit, St. Lukes Hospital for their tireless care and attention.

Due to current Government/HSE guidelines on social gatherings, Funeral Mass was for immediate family only followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill. A Memorial Mass for Liam will take place at a later date. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies.

Angeria Kelly, O'Moore Place, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Sunday, April 26 of Angeria Kelly, O'Moore Place, Portlaoise.

Died at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her loving family Paulie, Donna, Jimmy, Papa, Andy, Ivan and Tammy, sisters Deirdre, Paula, Ann-Marie and Mary Ann, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only took place. Those who would have liked to attend her funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.