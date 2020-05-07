Recent deaths in Laois - May 7, 2020

Sr Madeline Maher, Kilcock, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Wednesday, May 6 of Sr Madeline Maher, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

Died peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, her sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Mary, her brothers Seamus, Michael and Fr. Paul. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridget Patricia, Nora and Angela, her brother Noel, nieces, nephews, Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A Mass to celebrate Sr Madeline’s life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.

Michael Cullen, Kilteale, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, May 5 of Michael Cullen, Kilteale, Stradbally.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Michael (Mick), dearly loved husband to Breda annd cherished father to Debbie and David. Adoring grandfather to Anna, Cillian, Dylan and Adam. Deeply regretted by his loving family, mother Kay Cullen, brothers, sisters, brothers, in law, sisters in law, son in law Kevin, daughter in law Julia, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. Burial afterwards in Kilteale cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend his funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Laois Hospice.

Declan Doocey, Abbeyleix, Laois / Castletown, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, May 5 of Declan Doocey, Abbeyleix and formerly of Aughafan, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Died following a tragic accident. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Sean and Billy sister Patricia (Allen). Deeply regretted by his loving family Helen, Mark, Paul, Conor, partner Grace, brothers, sisters, daughters in law, Doireann and Eadaoin, grandchildren Ella, Coel and Mia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Declan Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only. A celebration of Declan's life will be held at a later date. Those who would have liked to attended Declan's funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Micheál Dorgan, Violet Hill, Dublin 11, Dublin / Laois



The death took place on Monday, May 4 of Micheál Dorgan, Violet Hill, Dublin 11, formerly Laois,

Peacefully in the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Catherine and Seán, sister Sheila and brother Liam. Micheál was a devoted and loving husband of Mary, wise and kind father of Noel, Jennifer, Colette, Deirdre, Tracy, Suzanne and Enda. Proud and loving grandfather of Jennifer, Garry, Christopher, Alan, Olly, Ava, Ben and Lucy. Sadly missed by his brothers Dermot and Noel,sons-in-law Vincent, Shay and Mark, daughters-in-law Janet and Githa, sisters-in-law Brigid, Nora and Mary, brother-in-law Denis, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government restrictions a private funeral will take place.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences link on RIP.ie. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Eileen Abbott (née Hogan), Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Coolderry, Offaly



The death took place on Monday, May 4 of Eileen Abbott (née Hogan) Main Street, Borris-in Ossory, Co Laois and formerly The Heath, Coolderry, Co.Offaly.

Died in the care of the staff at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Eileen, beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Deeply regretted by her daughters Helen, Connie and her partner Mark, Patricia and her husband Conrad, sons Tony and his wife Teresa, William and his wife Katsy, Declan, Brendan and his wife Louise, sister Essie (Holohan) brothers Kieran and Frank, sisters-in-law Margaret, Terry and Kathleen, her sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, nieces nephews, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding COVID 19 Eileen's funeral will be for her immediate family only. Her family will arrange a memorial Mass as soon as the pandemic has cleared.

Pat Lillis, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Laois / Doonbeg, Clare



The death took place on Saturday, May 2, of Pat Lillis, Kilminchy, Portlaoise and late of Shragh, Co. Clare.

Died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Paddy. sisters Marion and Mary, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only takes at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. Those who would have liked to attend his funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Michael (Sonny) Brophy, Russelstown, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny

The death took place on Friday, May 1 of Michael (Sonny) Brophy, Russelstown, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny

Died peacefully, at St Vincent's hospital Dublin. Husband of the late Bridie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Julia (Phelan), Annie (Butler), Peg & Mary (San Francisco), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass for Sonny will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so on RIP.ie.

Bridie Kaye (née Bryan), Rahin, Ballylinan, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, May 2 of Bridie Kaye (née Bryan), Rahin, Ballylinan, Laois

In her 92nd year. Died peacefully, at her home. Pre-deceased by her husband Willie. Dearly loved mother of Noreen, Mena, Ber, Liz, Mary, Carmel, Tricia and Pádraig. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in her condolences section on RIP.ie .

Joe MAHON, Gurteen, Ballickmoyler, Laois / Ballickmoyler, Carlow

The death took place on Saturday, May 2 of Joe Mahon of Gurteen, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois.

Joe passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home.

Beloved husband of Sarah, much loved father of Arnold, Eamonn, Joseph and John, adored grandfather of Cillian, Luke, Julia, Eamonn, Katie, Jack and Tomás and cherished brother of Seamus, Arnold, Vincent, Eileen, Maura, Kathleen, Vera and the late Eugene.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Jenny, Mary, Maria and Sarah, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Joe’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Joe’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. A celebration of Joe’s life will take place at a later date.

James Joseph (Squeak) Brady, Ash Trees, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 1 of James Joseph (Squeak) Brady, Ash Trees, Stradbally, Laois

James passed away peacefully in the company of his loving and devoted family in Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Greatly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Mary and Susan, sons Seamus, Richard, Paul and Conor. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May James Rest In Peace.

Private family funeral. Covid 19 protocol is in place. Social distancing to be observed. Memorial mass will be organised at a later date. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online Condolence facilities on RIP.ie.

Requiem Mass was streamed on Sunday at 11.30 am in Stradbally church.

The Brady family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

Aron Ging, Clonrooske View, Portlaoise, Laois

The death took place on Thursday, April 30 of Aron Ging, Clonrooske View, Portlaoise.

At Tullamore Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Patricia. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Emma, Lisa and brother Ross, his father Richard, grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephew Michael, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, took place at 12 noon on Saturday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, streamed on the webcam.

Those who would have liked to attend his funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sean O'Riordan, Church Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Thursday, April 30 of Sean O'Riordan, Church Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and formerly of Mountmellick, Laois.

Died suddenly, at his residence. He will be sadly missed by his son Alan, daughter-in-law Roshni, grandson Noah, and his ex wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Sean Rest in Peace"

Due to Government advice and Covid 19 protocols regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. If you wish to offer your sympathies to Sean's family, Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie. Sean's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.