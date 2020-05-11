Recent deaths in Laois - May 11, 2020

John Whelan, Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of John Whelan, Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, Laois.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his sisters Dolly and Mary, brothers Ned and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 directive a private family funeral took place. Condolences can be left on the online condolence link on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Patrick (Paddy) Gaffney, Ballagh, Errill, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Patrick (Paddy) Gaffney, Ballagh, Errill, Co. Laois.

Peacefully in the care of Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone. Predeceased by his brothers Jack, Billy, Tommy and Joe and his sisters Daize, Poll and Nelly. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private rosary for Paddy was held the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Sunday evening May 10 with private funeral Mass on Monday morning followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill.

As per the COVID-19 directive, house, funeral and burial were strictly private. Condolences can be sent via the condolence page on RIP.ie. Your understanding is appreciated at this difficult and sad time.

Michael (Mick) Lynch, Crannagh, Stradbally, Laois / Dundrum, Dublin



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Michael (Mick) Lynch, in his 95th year, died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally on 8 May 2020; late of Dundrum Dublin and Crannagh, Stradbally, Laois.



Deeply regretted by his brother Eamon, nephew David, niece-in-law Gillian, cousins Michael, Dan, Lil and Jim and his good neighbours and friends.



May Michael Rest in Peace

In accordance with government directives a private family funeral took place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the restrictions are invited to leave a message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Michael will take place at a later date.

Br. Charles (Michael) Purcell, De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, Laois / Kilteely, Limerick



The death took place on Saturday, May 9 of Br. Charles (Michael) Purcell, De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and late of Ballinlough, Kilteely, Co. Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his sisters, Maureen (Sr. Rita), Josephine (Sr. Pius), his brothers Br. Michael, William (Ballinlough) Tommy (Knocklong) Greatly missed by his sisters, Kathleen (Judge), Isabel (Horton) Wales, Nora (Donavon), Nancy (Ivory), Sally (Sr. Juliana) Fethard, Breda (McManus) London, his brother Philip (Kilteely), his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, confreres in religon, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

In accordances with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only. Those who would have liked to attended Br. Charles's funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support at this difficult time.

Margaret (Noelie) Bowe (née LaCumber), Timahoe Road, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Margaret (Noelie) Bowe (née LaCumber), Timahoe Road, Stradbally, Laois

Peacefully, at her home. Wife of the Late Matt. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Paddy, Eugene, Gabriel, Joe, Liam, daughters Fiona (Wall) and Jacinta (Martin), brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

In accordance with government directives a private family funeral took place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. The funeral mass was held in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Saturday, May 9.

Omolabake Kayode, Summerhill, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Thursday, May 7 of Omolabake Kayode, Summerhill, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, Laois.

Peacefully at St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. Survived by her loving son Tunde, extended family and friends.

May Omolabake Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Joe THOMPSON, Clonohill, Coolrain, Laois





The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Joe Thompson, Clonohill, Coolrain, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Died following a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, daughter Sarah, son Joe, son-in-law Richard, grandsons Jack and Daniel, sisters Hannah, Frances, Sally, Tessie and Maura, aunt Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

In accordance with government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral took place for the family only. Those who would have liked to attend Joe's funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the RIP.ie section marked "Condolences". The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Limerick for their care of Joe over the last two weeks.

Joe's Funeral Mass was held in Camross last Sunday May 10.

Alan Edward Wilkinson, Late of The Dangans, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Alan Edward Wilkinson, Late of The Dangans, Mountmellick, Laois

Peacefully in the loving and tender care of St Paul's Ward in St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit Mountmellick. Sadly missed by his loving brother Norman, sisters Annie and Irene, sisters - in - law Eleanor and Ruby, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Victor and Edmund and sister Gladys.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service for Alan to take place later.

Sr Madeline Maher, Kilcock, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Wednesday, May 6 of Sr Madeline Maher, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

Died peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, her sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Mary, her brothers Seamus, Michael and Fr. Paul. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridget Patricia, Nora and Angela, her brother Noel, nieces, nephews, Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A Mass to celebrate Sr Madeline’s life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.

Michael Cullen, Kilteale, Stradbally, Laois

The death took place on Tuesday, May 5 of Michael Cullen, Kilteale, Stradbally.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Michael (Mick), dearly loved husband to Breda annd cherished father to Debbie and David. Adoring grandfather to Anna, Cillian, Dylan and Adam. Deeply regretted by his loving family, mother Kay Cullen, brothers, sisters, brothers, in law, sisters in law, son in law Kevin, daughter in law Julia, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. Burial afterwards in Kilteale cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend his funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Laois Hospice.

Declan Doocey, Abbeyleix, Laois / Castletown, Laois

The death took place on Tuesday, May 5 of Declan Doocey, Abbeyleix and formerly of Aughafan, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Died following a tragic accident. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Sean and Billy sister Patricia (Allen). Deeply regretted by his loving family Helen, Mark, Paul, Conor, partner Grace, brothers, sisters, daughters in law, Doireann and Eadaoin, grandchildren Ella, Coel and Mia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Declan Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only. A celebration of Declan's life will be held at a later date. Those who would have liked to attended Declan's funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Micheál Dorgan, Violet Hill, Dublin 11, Dublin / Laois



The death took place on Monday, May 4 of Micheál Dorgan, Violet Hill, Dublin 11, formerly Laois,

Peacefully in the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Catherine and Seán, sister Sheila and brother Liam. Micheál was a devoted and loving husband of Mary, wise and kind father of Noel, Jennifer, Colette, Deirdre, Tracy, Suzanne and Enda. Proud and loving grandfather of Jennifer, Garry, Christopher, Alan, Olly, Ava, Ben and Lucy. Sadly missed by his brothers Dermot and Noel,sons-in-law Vincent, Shay and Mark, daughters-in-law Janet and Githa, sisters-in-law Brigid, Nora and Mary, brother-in-law Denis, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government restrictions a private funeral will take place.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences link on RIP.ie. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Eileen Abbott (née Hogan), Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Coolderry, Offaly



The death took place on Monday, May 4 of Eileen Abbott (née Hogan) Main Street, Borris-in Ossory, Co Laois and formerly The Heath, Coolderry, Co.Offaly.

Died in the care of the staff at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Eileen, beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Deeply regretted by her daughters Helen, Connie and her partner Mark, Patricia and her husband Conrad, sons Tony and his wife Teresa, William and his wife Katsy, Declan, Brendan and his wife Louise, sister Essie (Holohan) brothers Kieran and Frank, sisters-in-law Margaret, Terry and Kathleen, her sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, nieces nephews, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding COVID 19 Eileen's funeral will be for her immediate family only. Her family will arrange a memorial Mass as soon as the pandemic has cleared.