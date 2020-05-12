Recent deaths in Laois - May 12, 2020

Ann Loughman (née Dunne), 17 Rahin Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare



The death took place on Monday, May 11 of Ann Loughman (née Dunne), 17 Rahin Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare.

Pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving son Breiffni, daughter Yvonne, brother Michael, sisters Mary and Celia, daughter-in-law Trisha, son-in-law Donal, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Darragh, Donal, Patrick, Caroline and Deirbhile, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the Facebook page of Watchlive.ie at 11am on Wednesday May 13 or by clicking the link https://vimeo.com/417358870

Liam (Billy) Lupton, Coolkerry, Rathdowney, Laois / Crosspatrick, Kilkenny



The death took place on Tuesday, May 12 of Liam Lupton, Coolkerry, Rathdowney, Co. Laois and formerly Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at home, predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his brother Peter. Sadly missed by his daughter Julianne, his brother Joe, sister Joan, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, neighbours, realtives and friends.

Rest in Peace

As per the COVID-19 Directive House, Funeral and Burial strictly private. The funeral mass will be streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Bealady cemetery. Condolences can be sent via the condolence page on RIP.ie. No flowers by request, donations can be made on line to The Irish Cancer Society (fundraising@irishcancer.ie). Your understanding is appreciated at this sad time.

Claire Fry (née Phelan), Greystones, Wicklow / Portlaoise, Laois / Dublin



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Claire Fry (née Phelan) (Greystones, Co. Wicklow late of Portlaoise and Dublin)

Died peacefully in the kind care of all the staff of both St. Vincent’s Hospital and Greystones Nursing Home. Claire, beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mother of Emma. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Stéphane Claude, her sisters Carmel and Ann, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her extended family, former residents and staff in Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise, and friends.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Claire’s Funeral will take place privately. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Plan International Ireland (www.plan.ie) or the Donkey Sanctuary (www.thedonkeysanctuary.ie/).

Ena Geoghegan (née Walsh), 6 Crow Lane, Portarlington, Laois



The death took place on Monday, May 11 of Ena Geoghegan (née Walsh), 6 Crow Lane, Portarlington, Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Matt and dear mother of the late Fergus. Deeply regretted by her loving family Ann and her husband Michael, Denis and his wife Aileen, Caroline and her partner Danny, Laurence and his wife Patricia, Fiona, Pamela and her husband Fergus, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Ena will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Ena's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday at 11am on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

John Whelan, Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of John Whelan, Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, Laois.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his sisters Dolly and Mary, brothers Ned and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 directive a private family funeral took place. Condolences can be left on the online condolence link on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Patrick (Paddy) Gaffney, Ballagh, Errill, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Patrick (Paddy) Gaffney, Ballagh, Errill, Co. Laois.

Peacefully in the care of Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone. Predeceased by his brothers Jack, Billy, Tommy and Joe and his sisters Daize, Poll and Nelly. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private rosary for Paddy was held the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Sunday evening May 10 with private funeral Mass on Monday morning followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill.

As per the COVID-19 directive, house, funeral and burial were strictly private. Condolences can be sent via the condolence page on RIP.ie. Your understanding is appreciated at this difficult and sad time.

Michael (Mick) Lynch, Crannagh, Stradbally, Laois / Dundrum, Dublin

The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Michael (Mick) Lynch, in his 95th year, died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally on 8 May 2020; late of Dundrum Dublin and Crannagh, Stradbally, Laois.



Deeply regretted by his brother Eamon, nephew David, niece-in-law Gillian, cousins Michael, Dan, Lil and Jim and his good neighbours and friends.



May Michael Rest in Peace

In accordance with government directives a private family funeral took place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the restrictions are invited to leave a message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Michael will take place at a later date.

Br. Charles (Michael) Purcell, De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, Laois / Kilteely, Limerick



The death took place on Saturday, May 9 of Br. Charles (Michael) Purcell, De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and late of Ballinlough, Kilteely, Co. Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his sisters, Maureen (Sr. Rita), Josephine (Sr. Pius), his brothers Br. Michael, William (Ballinlough) Tommy (Knocklong) Greatly missed by his sisters, Kathleen (Judge), Isabel (Horton) Wales, Nora (Donavon), Nancy (Ivory), Sally (Sr. Juliana) Fethard, Breda (McManus) London, his brother Philip (Kilteely), his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, confreres in religon, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

In accordances with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only. Those who would have liked to attended Br. Charles's funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support at this difficult time.

Margaret (Noelie) Bowe (née LaCumber), Timahoe Road, Stradbally, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Margaret (Noelie) Bowe (née LaCumber), Timahoe Road, Stradbally, Laois

Peacefully, at her home. Wife of the Late Matt. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Paddy, Eugene, Gabriel, Joe, Liam, daughters Fiona (Wall) and Jacinta (Martin), brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

In accordance with government directives a private family funeral took place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. The funeral mass was held in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Saturday, May 9.

Omolabake Kayode, Summerhill, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Thursday, May 7 of Omolabake Kayode, Summerhill, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, Laois.

Peacefully at St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. Survived by her loving son Tunde, extended family and friends.

May Omolabake Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Joe THOMPSON, Clonohill, Coolrain, Laois





The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Joe Thompson, Clonohill, Coolrain, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Died following a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, daughter Sarah, son Joe, son-in-law Richard, grandsons Jack and Daniel, sisters Hannah, Frances, Sally, Tessie and Maura, aunt Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

In accordance with government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral took place for the family only. Those who would have liked to attend Joe's funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the RIP.ie section marked "Condolences". The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Limerick for their care of Joe over the last two weeks.

Joe's Funeral Mass was held in Camross last Sunday May 10.

Alan Edward Wilkinson, Late of The Dangans, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 8 of Alan Edward Wilkinson, Late of The Dangans, Mountmellick, Laois

Peacefully in the loving and tender care of St Paul's Ward in St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit Mountmellick. Sadly missed by his loving brother Norman, sisters Annie and Irene, sisters - in - law Eleanor and Ruby, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Victor and Edmund and sister Gladys.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service for Alan to take place later.

Sr Madeline Maher, Kilcock, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Wednesday, May 6 of Sr Madeline Maher, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

Died peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, her sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Mary, her brothers Seamus, Michael and Fr. Paul. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridget Patricia, Nora and Angela, her brother Noel, nieces, nephews, Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A Mass to celebrate Sr Madeline’s life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.