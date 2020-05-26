Heartbreak for family as special little Laois girl laid to rest today

A little girl who warmed the hearts of all who knew her will be laid to rest today in Portlaoise.

Hollie Brown-Quail, 9, from Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise, passed peacefully at her home on Sunday May 24, holding the hand of her brother Oliver and sister Maura, and surrounded by her much loved family and friends.

Hollie was the cherished and much-loved daughter of Paul and Teresa and adored sister of Oliver and Maura.

"Hollie will always be in the hearts of her devoted uncles, aunts, cousins, (especially her country cousins) and her great friends, especially those from Kolbe school and Laura Lynn," her death notice said.

Many tributes have been paid to Hollie and sympathies to her family.

Portlaoise Comhaltas wrote the following on their Facebook page.

"Our thoughts are with our PRO Teresa, her husband Paul who looks after us at St Francis school, Maura and Oliver, on the passing of Hollie at nine years of age. Hollie attended many of our musical events and always brought joy to the occasion with her winning smile. May the light of Heaven shine on her forever," they said.

Brown's Gala shop paid a beautiful tribute.

"Jealous of the Angels as they gather round the throne tonight ..We don't need to pray for Hollie just pray to her and all the other Angels who have left this world too soon .Sympathies to Paul Teresa Oliver and Maura and all who will miss the joy and happiness Hollie brought into our lives and to thank God for the wonderful gift he gave to us and for the love and care she got which enhanced her life and gave her many more years which didn't seem possible from her first day x x.She never let her physical and mental disabilities define her but her courage and bravery her beautiful smile and her infectious loud laugh did and those memories will last forever for the many who she inspired and who dearly loved this angel x x" they said.

Her funeral which is restricted to her family only because of Covid-19 regulations, takes place at 12 noon this Tuesday, May 26, with Mass of the Angels in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise.

It is streamed on the webcam. http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/

Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.