Recent deaths in Laois - June 1, 2020

Paddy Lalor, Abbeycresent, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, May 30 of Paddy Lalor, Abbeycresent, Abbeyleix, Laois

Late of Grennan, Attanagh, Laois. Dearly devoted husband of Rena, died peacefully, in her presence. Deeply regretted by Rena, his daughter Mary, son Vincent, sisters Ann and Margaret, brother Martin, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

You were loving and kind in all your ways,

Upright and just to the end of your days,

Sincere and true in hearth and mind,

Beautiful memories left behind.

Rest in Peace Paddy

Due to Covid -19 directives, a private family funeral will take place. Condolences can be left under his notice at RIP.ie

Lar Dempsey, Clondoolusk, Portarlington, Laois / Portarlington, Offaly



The death took place on Friday, May 29 of Lar Dempsey, Clondoolusk, Portarlington, Laois / Portarlington, Offaly.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, sons Laurence and Oliver, daughter-in-law Karen, grandsons Tadgh and Harry, brother Fran, sister Margaret (Fitzgerald), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral took place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Lar will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Lar's Funeral Mass was streamed Live on Sunday at 11am on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Wesley O'Brien, 47 Heather Lane, Esker Hills, Ridge Road, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Wednesday, May 27 of Wesley O'Brien, 47 Heather Lane, Esker Hills, Ridge Road, Portlaoise, Laois.

Beloved father of John, much loved son of Aishling and Tim and brother Lorcan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Aunts, Uncle, Grandparents, and family in Cork, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

A mass to celebrate Wesley's life will be held at a later date. In accordance with current guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Those who wold have liked to attend but cannot please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie or send condolences in the traditional manner.

Christopher (Christy) ROWAN, Tolerton, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois



The death took place on Friday, May 29 of Christy Rowan, Tolerton, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Recent resident of St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen. He died at Portlaoise General Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place.

Please use the online Condolences link on RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Anne Marie Grogan (née Coy), Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, Limerick / Errill, Laois / Templemore, Tipperary



The death took place on Wednesday, May 27 of Anne Marie Grogan, Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick and formerly Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

Sadly mourned by her husband Charlie and her family Deirdre, Elaine, Catriona, Martina and Ciara. Sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive on public gatherings a private funeral will take place. You can express your condolences via the condolence page below. Charlie and family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Margaret O'Gorman (née Boswell) Beladd, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Monday, May 25 of Margaret O'Gorman (nee Boswell) Beladd, Portlaosie.

Died suddenly at her residence, Margaret (Marty). Dearly loved mother to Tara and Susann. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Elizabeth , Ursula and Thelma, and her brother Martin. Also her late brother Alan. Cherished grandmother to Brody and Elliot, her loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Due to Covid-19 Directive a private family Funeral will take place. A memorial Mass will take place later. Condolences can be left on the Online link on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only , donations if desired to Charity.

Jimmy Walsh, Mayo, Crettyard, Laois / Crettyard, Carlow



The death took place on Wednesday, May 27 of Jimmy Walsh, Mayo, Crettyard, Laois / Crettyard, Carlow.

At St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his father Joe. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his wife Clare, sons Killian and Emmett, mother Mary, siblings John, Mary, Billy, Anthony, Jody, and Patrick, sisters-in-law, nieces, aunts and uncles, extended family, relatives and friends.

MAY JIMMY REST IN PEACE

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place in the coming days.

A Memorial Mass for Jimmy will take place at a future date.

Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies.

The Family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time.

Peter Paul Conran, Ballinteer, Dublin / Mountmellick, Laois

The death took place on Tuesday, May 26 of Peter Paul Conran, Ballinteer and formerly of Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully after a short illness at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. Loving father of Patrick and Mary; very sadly missed by his son, daughter, brothers John and Tom, sisters Mary and Michelle, sister-in-law Liz, extended family, relatives, friends and very good neighbours.

A private Funeral service will take place on Friday at 11 am for family only. For those who would like to see the service you may click on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

May he Rest in peace.

Seamus Gorman, The Borness, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, May 26 of Seamus Gorman, The Borness, Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Predeceased by his infant son Eugene and sister Sheila (Finlay) and brothers-in-law Eddie Joy, John Miller and John Fitpatrick. Deeply regretted by his sons Martin and his wife Lisa, Seamus and his wife Tracey and Paul and his partner Julie, brothers Tom, Frank, Billy, Vincent, John and Joe, sisters Maura Miller, Breda Joy, Helen Corbett and Gemma Gannon, brothers-in law Pat Fitzpatrick, Noel Finlay, Pat Corbett and Moss Gannon, sisters-in-law Mary, Dolores, Nora, Liz, Mary and Phyllis, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Seamus’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Joseph's Church webcam www.mountmellickparish.ie on Thursday at 12.30pm. Due to government advise Seamus’s funeral mass will be for immediate family only.

Martin, Seamus and Paul would like to thank everyone for their understanding and they very much look forward to arranging a Memorial Mass for their father as soon as the pandemic has passed.

Mary Kelly (née Rowan), Coole Raheen, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, May 23 of Mary Kelly (née Rowan), Coole Raheen, Portlaoise, Laois.

Peacefully in St. James' Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her daughter Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons James, Andrew, Paddy, John and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid-19 Directive a private family Funeral will take place. A memorial Mass will take place later. Condolences can be left on the Online link on RIP.ie.

Michael (Mick) Lawless, Saggart, Dublin / Laois

The death took place on Monday, May 25 of Michael Lawless, Fork Truck Services, late of Balllingar, Killeen, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully at his home in Saggart, surrounded by his loving family, loving husband and best friend of Mary, dear father of Peter, Maria, Shelly and Mikey, their partners Sarah, Niamh and Rob, doting grandad of Emma and Dara, predeceased by his brother Ted; sadly missed by his sisters Rita, Mary, Geraldine and Claire, brothers Jack and Dominic, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government Directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. Please use the online Condolence page on RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies and personal messages. Mick's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Mick's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11.00a.m. on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart

Paula McEvoy, Howth, Dublin / Vicarstown, Laois



The death took place on Monday, May 25 of Paula McEvoy, Howth, Dublin, formerly of Raheenaniska, Vicarstown, County Laois.

Peacefully at St Francis Hospice Raheny, Dublin. Loving daughter of the late John and Maureen and dear sister of the late Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Hugh, heartbroken sister Mary, uncle Jim and aunt Ann, brother-in-law Adrian, nephews David and Adam, grandniece Croiadh, grandnephew Fionn, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May Paula Rest In Eternal Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral and Cremation Service will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Paula will take place at the Church of the Assumption Vicarstown County Laois at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Hannah Meehan, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois / Drimnagh, Dublin



the death took place on Sunday, May 24 of Hannah Meehan, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois / Drimnagh, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her loving brother Joseph, nephews John, Liam and Paul, niece Marese, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with current Government guidance and restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place for Hannah. The funeral will be live streamed from St. Michael's Church, Portarlington at 11am Tuesday 26th May. See link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington . Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to restrictions, can leave a message of condolence in the 'Open Condolence Book' on RIP.ie

Patrick (Pat) Scully, Garrymaddock, Vicarstown, Laois



The death took place on Monday, May 25 of Patrick (Pat) Scully, Garrymaddock, Vicarstown, Laois.

Pat passed away peacefully in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Greatly missed by his loving family, brother Dan, sisters Anne (Hyland), Phil (Whelehan) and Breda. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnephews, brothers in-law, family, relatives, Neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace.

Covid 19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online Condolence facilities on his RIP.ie notice. Private family Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Vicarstown. Requiem Mass will be broadcast live on Whelehan Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Interment to follow in Moyanna cemetery. Memorial Mass to be organised at a later date. The Scully family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.