Deaths in Laois - June 2, 2020

James Delaney - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, June 1 of James (Jim) Delaney of Derrynaserra, Coolrain.



Unexpectedly, at St. James's Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Vivienne (Viv), and father of Stephen, Gemma, James and Paula, grandchildren, brothers Pauric, Sean and Tommy, sister Sheila (Dollard), nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for the family only.



Paddy Lalor - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, May 30 of Paddy Lalor of Abbeycresent, Abbeyleix and late of Grennan, Attanagh.

Dearly devoted husband of Rena, died peacefully, in her presence. Deeply regretted by Rena, his daughter Mary, son Vincent, sisters Ann and Margaret, brother Martin, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid -19 directives, a private family funeral will take place.