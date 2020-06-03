Deaths in Laois - June 3, 2020

Margaret Hannon - Portlaoise and Westport

The death took place on Sunday, May 31 of Margaret (Maggie) Hannon of Portlaoise and Westport.

Predeceased by her mother Margaret. Sadly missed by her partner Tommy (Fisher), daughters Maura and Vikki, son Mathew, grand-daughter Grace, sisters Rose, Marian, Suzanne and Patricia, brother James and father James.

A private funeral will take place in St. Mary's Church, Westport, Co. Mayo on Friday, June 5 with private burial afterwards in Ballycroy Cemetery.



James Delaney - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, June 1 of James (Jim) Delaney of Derrynaserra, Coolrain.

Unexpectedly, at St. James's Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Vivienne (Viv), and father of Stephen, Gemma, James and Paula, grandchildren, brothers Pauric, Sean and Tommy, sister Sheila (Dollard), nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for the family only.