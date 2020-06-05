Deaths in Laois - June 5, 2020

Doreen Carroll - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, June 4 of Doreen Carroll (née Barry) of Coolkerry, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Michael and her daughter Joan. Deeply regretted by her family, Mary, Tom, Josephine and John, daughters-in-law Jane and Kate, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren, her sister Elizabeth Barry, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 directive with regard to public gatherings, funeral strictly private. The funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Saturday morning, June, 6th at 11am. (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). The Carroll family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Margaret Fitzpatrick - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, June 4 of Margaret Fitzpatrick (née Ryan) of Doonane Hill, Crettyard and Urlingford.



Peacefully, in the presence of her family at her daughter Emma's residence, 32 Wolseley Court, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Much loved mother of Anita, Christopher, Martin, Yvonne, Emma and Roseanne. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Christy, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews. nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Donal Walsh - Ballinakill

The death took place on Wednesday, June 3 of Donal Walsh of Drimaterrill, Ballinakill.

Donal died at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, sons Donie, Colin and Emmet, daughters Lorraine and Eveleen, brothers Paddy, Tony, John, Seamus and Ger, sisters Susan and Margaret, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, greatgrandchild, relatives and friends.

Due to Government Directives a Private Family Funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.

Margaret Hannon - Portlaoise and Westport

The death took place on Sunday, May 31 of Margaret (Maggie) Hannon of Portlaoise and Westport.

Predeceased by her mother Margaret. Sadly missed by her partner Tommy (Fisher), daughters Maura and Vikki, son Mathew, grand-daughter Grace, sisters Rose, Marian, Suzanne and Patricia, brother James and father James.

A private funeral will take place in St. Mary's Church, Westport, Co. Mayo on Friday, June 5 with private burial afterwards in Ballycroy Cemetery.