Deaths in Laois - June 9, 2020

Daniel Culleton - Coolrain

The death took place on Saturday, June 6 of Daniel (Dan) Culleton of Derrylahan, Coolrain.

Unexpectedly, aged 90 years, at his residence, in the loving care of his wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret, son Michael, daughters Geraldine (Bennett), June, Tina, and Mairéad (Nolan), sister Eilish (O'Hara), sister-in-law Mai, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday for the family only.

Dan's funeral Mass will be steamed live on Camross Community Pastoral Council facebook page on Monday, June 8 at 2pm.

Hugh Callaghan - Portlaoise and Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, June 6 of Hugh Callaghan of Borris Little, Portlaoise and late of Stradbally.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernadette. And dearly loved father to Francis, Chris, Hughie, Rory, and Anne-Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters-in-law, Anna Quinn and Connie Lindsay, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Tom Fogarty - Errill

The death took place on Friday, June 5 of Tom Fogarty of Dublin 2, Dublin and formerly Errill.

Peacefully at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive with regard to public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Mary Ryan - Errill

The death took place on Friday, June 5 of Mary Ryan (née Mernagh) of Clonmeen, Errill and formerly of Corlican, Killurin, Co. Wexford.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her brother Tom and her sisters Eileen and Totty. Deeply regretted by her sisters Ciss and Bridie, her nieces Anne, Margaret, Alison and Angela, neighbours, relatives and friends.

As per COVID-19 Directive with regard to public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.