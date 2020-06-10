Death of former principal of Laois secondary school

The death has taken place of Sr. Marie Therese Sweeny, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Kildare.

She was the former principal of Scoil Chríost Rí girls secondary school in Portlaoise, Laois. She served in that role from 1990 to 1995.

Sr Marie Therese was originally from Knock-na Cree, Mallow, Cork.

She died on Monday, June 8, peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff of Shalom Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents Edmund and Kathleen, sisters Lena, Crissie, and Kathleen, brothers John Joe and Jerry. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Joan and Catherine, brother-in-law Jimmy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Marie Therese’ life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.