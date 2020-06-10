Fond tributes paid following death of former Laois school principal

Many fond tributes have been paid in memory of a recently deceased former Portlaoise school principal.

The death took place last Monday, June 8 of Sr Marie Therese Sweeny, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Kildare.

She was the former principal of Scoil Chríost Rí girls secondary school in Portlaoise, Laois. She served in that role from 1990 to 1995.

Many of her former students have written tributes to her on our Facebook page.

"Rip. She was a lovely lady. So nice to all the students when she was my principal," said Teresa McCloskey.

"Rest in Peace Sr. Marie Therese. Such a gentle lady. Made going into first year a very positive experience," said Sharon Carroll.

"RIP Sr. Marie Therese was such a lady and we were lucky to have had her as principal," said Carmel Hill.

Cathy Mulhare wrote "RIP, a true lady one of the kindest ladies ever ❤"

"Rest in peace Condolences to family Presentation Sisters ❤️" write Lily Lowry.

Sr Marie Therese was originally from Knock-na Cree, Mallow, Cork. She died on Monday, June 8, peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff of Shalom Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents Edmund and Kathleen, sisters Lena, Crissie, and Kathleen, brothers John Joe and Jerry. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Joan and Catherine, brother-in-law Jimmy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Marie Therese’ life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.