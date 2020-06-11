Deaths in Laois - June 11, 2020

Anne Griffin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, June 8 of Anne Griffin of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the presence of her loving family. Daughter of the late Harry and Nancy. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Hugo, sisters Susan, Rita, Mary, Alice, Ger and Helen, sister-in-law Grainne, brothers-in-law Declan and Ray, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family in Roscrea and Belfast.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Jeremiah Moriarty - Timahoe

The death took place on Tuesday, June 9 of Jeremiah (Joe) Moriarty of Ballinclea, Timahoe.

Peacefully at St. James's Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by Nora and his loving family.

Due to Covid -19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place.



