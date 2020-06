Lorraine Dunne - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, June 13 of Lorraine Dunne of Killabban, Ballylinan.



Daughter of Richard and the late Kathleen. Loving sister of Olga and Richard. Sadly missed by Noleen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grand-aunt Ber, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved her.

A private funeral Mass will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.