Deaths in Laois - June 16, 2020

Raymond Wolseley - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, June 15 of Raymond Wolseley of The Square, Ballinakill.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Marjorie. Deeply regretted by his son Christopher, daughter Sue, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson, carers Pauline and Eileen, relatives and friends.

Due to Covert-19 Directive a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Service for Raymond will take place at a later date.

Bernadette O'Connell White - Galway and Castletown

The death took place on Monday, June 15 of Bernadette O'Connell White of Carnamadra, Kinvara, Galway and formerly of Castletown.

Peacefully, surrounded by family in her home and garden following a long and brave battle with illness. Daughter of the late Michael O'Connell and Patricia O'Neill O'Connell and sister of Andrew, Kieran, Anne, Jack and Nora. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, children Hannah, Oisin and Tessa, daughter-in-law Ruth and beloved granddaughter Freya Bea.

In compliance with current Government guidelines, Ber's funeral Mass will be for immediate family only and will take place at 12 noon, on Tuesday, June 16. House strictly private please.

Rosemary Antoinette Brennan - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, June 13 of Rosemary (Ro) Antoinette Brennan (née O'Connor) of Templeogue and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved wife of Martin Brennan and wonderful mother to cherished sons Ian and Clive. Rosemary will be forever loved by daughters-in-law Dara and Jennifer and her adoring grandchildren Lily, Grace, Scarlett, Chloe and Alexander.

She will be dearly missed by her sisters Maeve, Carol and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Frances, Mary and Anne and brothers-in-law Sean and Alexander. Rosemary will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff in St Vincent’s Private Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Rosemary for close family and friends only. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions can view the funeral service on St. Colmcille’s Church webcam (www.knocklyonparish.ie).

Lorraine Dunne - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, June 13 of Lorraine Dunne of Killabban, Ballylinan.

Daughter of Richard and the late Kathleen. Loving sister of Olga and Richard. Sadly missed by Noleen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grand-aunt Ber, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved her.

A private funeral Mass will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.