Deaths in Laois - June 17, 2020

Raymond Wolseley - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, June 15 of Raymond Wolseley of The Square, Ballinakill.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Marjorie. Deeply regretted by his son Christopher, daughter Sue, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson, carers Pauline and Eileen, relatives and friends.

Due to Covert-19 Directive a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Service for Raymond will take place at a later date.

Bernadette O'Connell White - Galway and Castletown

The death took place on Monday, June 15 of Bernadette O'Connell White of Carnamadra, Kinvara, Galway and formerly of Castletown.

Peacefully, surrounded by family in her home and garden following a long and brave battle with illness. Daughter of the late Michael O'Connell and Patricia O'Neill O'Connell and sister of Andrew, Kieran, Anne, Jack and Nora. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, children Hannah, Oisin and Tessa, daughter-in-law Ruth and beloved granddaughter Freya Bea.

In compliance with current Government guidelines, Ber's funeral Mass will be for immediate family only and will take place at 12 noon, on Tuesday, June 16. House strictly private please.