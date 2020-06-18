Deaths in Laois - June 18, 2020

Br Bernard Kelly - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, June 18 of Br. Bernard Kelly of Miguel House, Castletown and late of Serboy, Tubber, Moate, Co. Offaly.

Predeceased by his sisters, Mollie (Seery), Annie (Coughlan), his brothers Paddy and Jimmy, Greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, ,grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, confreres in religion, staff in Miguel House, relatives and friends.

In accordances with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends only. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Noreen Coss - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, June 17 of Noreen Coss (née Doyle) of Grattan St., Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Louise's home. Surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Matt, sons John Paul and Matthew. daughters Louise, Pamela, Stephanie, and Mary, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her 14 grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.