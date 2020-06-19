Deaths in Laois - June 19, 2020

Sr. Celine McMahon - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, June 18 of Sr. Celine McMahon of the Presentation Sisters, Mountmellick, and formerly Laghtmurreda, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the Sisters and staff Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Katy, her brothers J.J., George and John. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridget (Dilly) Whittle (Donard) and Catherine McMahon –Moughtin (Nottingham) , sisters-in-law Mary McMahon and Helga Perlwitz-McMahon, brothers-in-law Tom Whittle and John Cliff Moughtin, nieces Mary Whittle, Mary and Barbara McMahon, nephews Fachtna, Cathal, and Declan Whittle, John and George McMahon, grandnieces, grandnephews, Presentation Community, extended family and friends.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for immediate family and Presentation Community only will take place. Sr Celine’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the Mountmellick Parish Webcam on Saturday, June 20 at 11am.

Br Bernard Kelly - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, June 18 of Br. Bernard Kelly of Miguel House, Castletown and late of Serboy, Tubber, Moate, Co. Offaly.

Predeceased by his sisters, Mollie (Seery), Annie (Coughlan), his brothers Paddy and Jimmy, Greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, ,grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, confreres in religion, staff in Miguel House, relatives and friends.

In accordances with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends only. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Noreen Coss - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, June 17 of Noreen Coss (née Doyle) of Grattan St., Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Louise's home. Surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Matt, sons John Paul and Matthew. daughters Louise, Pamela, Stephanie, and Mary, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her 14 grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.