Deaths in Laois - June 20, 2020

Anne Goodwin - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Anne Goodwin (née O'Sullivan) of Kilbride, Portarlington.



Passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her much loved family, her husband Rodney and her daughters Alice and Martha. Anne will be much missed by her mother Nora, sister Gráinne, brother Eamonn, and her extended family, mother-in-law Shirley, Lyle, Neil, Velma, Hugo, Mike and her nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Tom Major - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Thomas (Tom) Major of Rathevan, Portlaoise and London, England, formerly of Bushey, Herts, U.K.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness borne with patience, courage, faith and dignity. Devoted husband and best friend of Mary (nee Flanagan) and loving father to Sarah, Ellen, Kate, Nora and Thomas. Beloved son of Nora and the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, mother-in-law, Maura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass for Tom in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, on Sunday at 1pm. Due to Covid restrictions, only 25 people can enter the church, however, others are welcome to attend outside the church or at SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary and family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/.

Lorraine Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Lorraine Ryan (née Cassidy) of Ardan Glas, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Michael and dearly loved mother to Jamie, Nicole, Alex and Brandon and Christopher. Brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Betty Peters - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Betty Peters (née Kennedy) of Sue Ryder, Portlaoise and later of Moneygall, Offaly.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Dick. Loving mother to Elma and Bridette (O'Donnell) and cherished grandmother to Ellen, Eva and Luke. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, son in law Paul, brothers Phillip and Eamonn, sister Anne Holohan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Christy Rowe - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Christy Rowe of Ballyduff, Stradbally.



Peacefully, in the Hermitage Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Peggy and Chris, his brothers Johnny and Mick and sister Rita. Sadly missed by his son John Paul, daughter Deirdre, brother Willie, sisters Esther, Mary, Noeline and Ann, his nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Covid 19 protocol in place. Private family funeral. Memorial Mass to be organised at a later date.

The Rowe family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Sean Bowe - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, June 17 of Sean (Sonny) Bowe of Moore Street, Rathdowney.



Sadly mourned by his brother Joe, sisters Biddy, Teresa, Mary and Nancy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive on public gatherings funeral strictly private, because of these restrictions you can view the funeral mass live streamed on Monday, June 22 from the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.