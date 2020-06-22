Deaths in Laois - June 22, 2020

Declan Noone - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, June 20 of Declan Noone of St Mary's Drumcar, Dunleer, Louth and formerly of Ballycarroll, Portarlington.

Unexpectedly. Loving son of the late Frank and Una. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brian, sister Denise, nephews Conor and Ross, brother-in-law Seamus, aunts, uncle, relatives, the staff and fellow residents of St Mary's.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Anne Goodwin - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Anne Goodwin (née O'Sullivan) of Kilbride, Portarlington.

Passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her much loved family, her husband Rodney and her daughters Alice and Martha. Anne will be much missed by her mother Nora, sister Gráinne, brother Eamonn, and her extended family, mother-in-law Shirley, Lyle, Neil, Velma, Hugo, Mike and her nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service on Monday at 2.30pm in The Methodist Church Portlaoise. Due to COVID 19 restrictions only 25 people (family members) can attend in the church. Burial afterwards in The Friends Burial Ground, Rosenallis, at 4pm approx. Sympathisers can attend outside the church or at the burial ground. For those who wish to pass through the church as an expression of sympathy they can do so on Monday from 10am to 12 noon. Anne's family would like to thank everybody for your kind consideration at this difficult time.

Lorraine Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Lorraine Ryan (née Cassidy) of Ardan Glas, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Michael and dearly loved mother to Jamie, Nicole, Alex and Brandon and Christopher. Brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Betty Peters - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Betty Peters (née Kennedy) of Sue Ryder, Portlaoise and later of Moneygall, Offaly.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Dick. Loving mother to Elma and Bridette (O'Donnell) and cherished grandmother to Ellen, Eva and Luke. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, son in law Paul, brothers Phillip and Eamonn, sister Anne Holohan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sean Bowe - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, June 17 of Sean (Sonny) Bowe of Moore Street, Rathdowney.

Sadly mourned by his brother Joe, sisters Biddy, Teresa, Mary and Nancy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive on public gatherings funeral strictly private, because of these restrictions you can view the funeral mass live streamed on Monday, June 22 from the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.





