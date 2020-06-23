Deaths in Laois - June 23, 2020

Thomas Grattan - The Heath and Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, June 22 of Thomas Grattan of The Heath, Portlaoise and formerly Rathleash, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St James Hospital Dublin after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lucy, son Martin and his wife Elaine, daughter Lorna and her husband P.J.,son Thomás and his fiancee Yvonne, brother, sisters, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A Private Family Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption The Heath on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 25 people can enter the Church but other people observing social distancing can attend outside or in the cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Tom Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, June 21 of Tom Delaney of "Delton Lodge" Glenbower, Mountrath.

Publican, Main Street, Mountrath. Passed away suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Anne, his cherished sons Thomas, Padraig and Darragh. Tom was predeceased by his loving parents Tom and Bridie. Loving brother to Paddy, Michael and Denis, sadly missed by his uncle Phil (Quinlan), his parents-in-law Mary and Pat, sisters-in-law Helen and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, work family, local G.A.A. family, customers, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Brian McIlkenny - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Brian McIlkenny of Portlaoise and formerly of St. Anne’s, Raheny.

Peacefully, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Brian, beloved father of Sinéad. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, father Tommy, brothers Gerry, Robert and Shane, son-in-law Richie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandson Eoin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place.

Declan Noone - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, June 20 of Declan Noone of St Mary's Drumcar, Dunleer, Louth and formerly of Ballycarroll, Portarlington.

Unexpectedly. Loving son of the late Frank and Una. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brian, sister Denise, nephews Conor and Ross, brother-in-law Seamus, aunts, uncle, relatives, the staff and fellow residents of St Mary's.

Requiem Mass in St John's Church, Killenard, Portarlington on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 25 people can enter the Church but other people observing social distancing can attend outside or in the cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Lorraine Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 19 of Lorraine Ryan (née Cassidy) of Ardan Glas, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Michael and dearly loved mother to Jamie, Nicole, Alex and Brandon and Christopher. Brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.







