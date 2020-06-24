Deaths in Laois - June 24, 2020

Donal Bergin - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, June 22 of Donal Bergin of Clonagoodan, Borris-in-Ossory.

Unexpectedly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. (Ex. Young's Oil Templemore Road, Roscrea). Deeply regretted by his loving cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in St Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory this Thursday at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Skirke Cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 directive only 25 people can enter the church but other people, observing social distancing can attend outside or in the Cemetery. Reposing at his home in Clonagoodan this Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm for those who wish to call the house as an expression of sympathy can do so.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Lil Murphy - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, June 22 of Lil Murphy (née Gibson) of 9 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family Michael, Jimmy, Tommy, Elizabeth, Eddie and Cathy, grandchildren, son-in-law , daughters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church Portarlington on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 25 people can enter the Church but other people observing social distancing can attend outside or in the cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Lil's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Thomas Grattan - The Heath and Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, June 22 of Thomas Grattan of The Heath, Portlaoise and formerly Rathleash, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St James Hospital Dublin after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lucy, son Martin and his wife Elaine, daughter Lorna and her husband P.J.,son Thomás and his fiancee Yvonne, brother, sisters, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A Private Family Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption The Heath on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 25 people can enter the Church but other people observing social distancing can attend outside or in the cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

David Stormont Gibbs - Cullohill

The death took place on Sunday, June 21 of David Stormont Gibbs of Bellmount, Cullohill.

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Kilminchy Nursing Home Portlaoise and with his beloved wife Sally by his side, dearest father to Lucinda, William and Alexander.

Deeply regretted by his loving family son-in-law Pradip, daughters-in-law Sally, Patricia and Elena, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A memorial ceremony to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date.

Tom Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, June 21 of Tom Delaney of "Delton Lodge" Glenbower, Mountrath.

Publican, Main Street, Mountrath. Passed away suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Anne, his cherished sons Thomas, Padraig and Darragh. Tom was predeceased by his loving parents Tom and Bridie. Loving brother to Paddy, Michael and Denis, sadly missed by his uncle Phil (Quinlan), his parents-in-law Mary and Pat, sisters-in-law Helen and Deirdre, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, work family, local G.A.A. family, customers, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm, also with social distancing in place. A Private Family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Edmund's Church Castletown on Thursday afternoon at 2pm, followed by Interment in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath. Tom's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St.Edmund's Church, Castletown facebook page. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Declan Noone - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, June 20 of Declan Noone of St Mary's Drumcar, Dunleer, Louth and formerly of Ballycarroll, Portarlington.

Unexpectedly. Loving son of the late Frank and Una. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brian, sister Denise, nephews Conor and Ross, brother-in-law Seamus, aunts, uncle, relatives, the staff and fellow residents of St Mary's.

Requiem Mass in St John's Church, Killenard, Portarlington on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 25 people can enter the Church but other people observing social distancing can attend outside or in the cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.