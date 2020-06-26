Deaths in Laois - June 26, 2020

Brenda Corcoran - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, June 24 of Brenda Corcoran (née Drea) of Vicarstown Road, Stradbally, and formerly Inch, Stradbally.

Peacefully, at The Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in the presence of her husband, daughter and close family. Predeceased by her daughter Yvonne, sister, Maura and her brother Michael. Sadly missed by her husband Ben, daughter Rianne, grandchildren, son-in-law Gavin, sisters Ann and Kathleen, brother John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral for Brenda will take place for family members only. We would please ask that everyone abides by current HSE guidelines.

Christina Madden - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, June 24 of Christina (Chrissy) Madden (née Keyes) of Turfarney, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Christina (Chrissy) predeceased by her husband Paddy and grandson Kieran. Sadly mourned by her family Larry, Mary, Paddy, Anne, Michael, Margaret, Christopher, Sheila and Dermot, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters-in-law Mary and Noreen, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral mass will be streamed from the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

