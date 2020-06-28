Deaths in Laois - June 28, 2020

Nuala Gibson - Portarlington

The death took place on Satruday, June 27 of Nuala Gibson (née Carroll) of 22 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Loving wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sharon, sons Declan and Maurice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church Portarlington on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 50 people can enter the Church but other people observing social distancing can attend outside or in the cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Nuala's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Margaret Kavanagh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, June 27 of Margaret Kavanagh of Old Knockmay rd, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Jane and Kathleen Byrne, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuedsay in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sean Bernard Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, June 26 of Sean Bernard Delaney of Dysartbeigh, Mountrath.



Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his loving parents Bernadette and Sean, brother Edward, sisters Sinéad and Roisín, grandmother Maureen, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, on Monday morning at 11am, followed by interment in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. (Sean's Funeral Mass will be live steamed on St. Fintan's Church Mountrath facebook page). The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Kathleen Redmond - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 26 of Kathleen (Eenie) Redmond (née Clifford) of Parkview, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Terry. Predeceased by her son and daughter, James and Valarie. Much loved mother of Ann, Pat, Brian, Janet and Susan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in SS Peter & Paul's Church on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.