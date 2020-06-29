Deaths in Laois - June 29, 2020

Maureen McEvoy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, June 28 of Maureen McEvoy (née Flood) of 15 Wolf Tone Court and Emmet Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved and deeply missed by her husband of 59 years, Ben. Cherished mother to Anne, Linda, Sharon and Michelle. Sadly missed by her sons‐in‐law John Joe, Ron and Bernard, grandchildren Ciarán, Eóin, Thomas, Bernard, Siobhan, Tristan, Kate and Éille, sisters Betty Costello (Portarlington) and Kathleen Clancy (Portlaoise). Predeceased by her brother Tom Flood (Portlaoise and Brighton). Maureen is also fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Christina Ryan - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, June 28 of Christina Ryan (née O'Brien) of Knockanore, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Clonmore, Errill.

Peacefully, at her home. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Haul) Ryan. Sadly missed by her children Margaret, Joan, Mary, Kathleen, Martina and Ita, her beloved grandchildren Róisín, Adam, Kevin, Caitlín, Noah, Sorcha, Ruth, Lorcàn, Zoe, Ciara, Oisìn and James, sons in law, Louise, Laura, other nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Larry, Peg, Jim, Kit, Bill, Patsy, Michael, Sean, Una and Breda.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in St Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny, followed by burial in St Kieran's Cemetery, Tullaherin, Co. Kilkenny.

Live video link: https://youtu.be/KXNepOcNhEM

Nuala Gibson - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, June 27 of Nuala Gibson (née Carroll) of 22 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Loving wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sharon, sons Declan and Maurice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church Portarlington on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 50 people can enter the Church but other people observing social distancing can attend outside or in the cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Nuala's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Margaret Kavanagh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, June 27 of Margaret Kavanagh of Old Knockmay rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Jane and Kathleen Byrne, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuedsay in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sean Bernard Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, June 26 of Sean Bernard Delaney of Dysartbeigh, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his loving parents Bernadette and Sean, brother Edward, sisters Sinéad and Roisín, grandmother Maureen, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, on Monday morning at 11am, followed by interment in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. (Sean's Funeral Mass will be live steamed on St. Fintan's Church Mountrath facebook page). The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Kathleen Redmond - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 26 of Kathleen (Eenie) Redmond (née Clifford) of Parkview, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of the late Terry. Predeceased by her son and daughter, James and Valarie. Much loved mother of Ann, Pat, Brian, Janet and Susan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in SS Peter & Paul's Church on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.