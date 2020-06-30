Deaths in Laois - June 30, 2020

Martin Delaney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, June 29 of Martin Delaney of Grangebeg, Borris-in-Ossory.

Ex. CIE. Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Delaney). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving sons Joe, Ger and Ned, his sister Mary (Fitzpatrick), daughter in law Bernie, grandsons Dean and Darragh, granddaughters Niamh, Leah and Anne, nieces Ann, Mary, Bernie, Kathleen, Helen and Sall, nephews Martin and Jimmy, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Martin will be reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home Castletown this Tuesday evening, sympathisers are welcome to file through from 5pm until 8pm while observing social distancing at all times. A private family Funeral Mass will take place in Knockaroo Church this Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 directives, only 50 people can enter the church, but other people, by observing social distancing, can attend outside or in the cemetery.

Martin's family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support at this difficult time.

Sr. Sheila D.C. Lalor - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, June 29 of Sr. Sheila D.C. Lalor, late of Parknahown, Cullohill, 10 Henrietta St., St Catherine’s, Killinarden, St. Louise’s, Ballyfermot and St. Mary’s Dunmanway, Co Cork.

Peacefully, at Highfield Healthcare Centre, Whitehall, Dublin 9. Deeply regretted by her sisters Breda, Marie, Stella, Dolie, and Carmella, brothers-in-law Martin and Seán, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her community of the Daughters of Charity, relatives and many loyal friends.

A private funeral will take place due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery. The Funeral Mass may be viewed from St. Peter’s Church Phibsboro on Wednesday 1st July at 11.30am on this link www.churchservices.tv/phibsboro

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Sr. Sheila’s long life of devoted service will take place at a later date.

Maureen McEvoy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, June 28 of Maureen McEvoy (née Flood) of 15 Wolf Tone Court and Emmet Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved and deeply missed by her husband of 59 years, Ben. Cherished mother to Anne, Linda, Sharon and Michelle. Sadly missed by her sons‐in‐law John Joe, Ron and Bernard, grandchildren Ciarán, Eóin, Thomas, Bernard, Siobhan, Tristan, Kate and Éille, sisters Betty Costello (Portarlington) and Kathleen Clancy (Portlaoise). Predeceased by her brother Tom Flood (Portlaoise and Brighton). Maureen is also fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Christina Ryan - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, June 28 of Christina Ryan (née O'Brien) of Knockanore, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Clonmore, Errill.

Peacefully, at her home. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Haul) Ryan. Sadly missed by her children Margaret, Joan, Mary, Kathleen, Martina and Ita, her beloved grandchildren Róisín, Adam, Kevin, Caitlín, Noah, Sorcha, Ruth, Lorcàn, Zoe, Ciara, Oisìn and James, sons in law, Louise, Laura, other nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Larry, Peg, Jim, Kit, Bill, Patsy, Michael, Sean, Una and Breda.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in St Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny, followed by burial in St Kieran's Cemetery, Tullaherin, Co. Kilkenny.

Live video link: https://youtu.be/KXNepOcNhEM

Nuala Gibson - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, June 27 of Nuala Gibson (née Carroll) of 22 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Loving wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sharon, sons Declan and Maurice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church Portarlington on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 50 people can enter the Church but other people observing social distancing can attend outside or in the cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Nuala's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Margaret Kavanagh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, June 27 of Margaret Kavanagh of Old Knockmay rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Jane and Kathleen Byrne, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuedsay in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.