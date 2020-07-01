Deaths in Laois - July 1, 2020

Sarah Harmon - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, June 30 of Sarah (Sadie) Harmon (née Jackson) of Kilnacourt, Portarlington, and formerly Kinsealy, Dublin.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Sadly missed by her loving husband Harry, daughters Sharon and Fiona, son Harry jnr, sisters Ann and Joan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Sarah was a former member of Portarlington Happy Hearts Active Retirement Group.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday from 7pm to 8pm. A Private Family Funeral Ceremony to take place. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

John Power - Wolfhill

The death took place on Tuesday, June 30 of John Power of Wolfhill and formerly Co. Waterford.

Peacefully, in the care of the Matron and her staff at Droimnín Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass for John will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally followed by interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

In line with the latest HSE and government advice the number of people in the church will be limited to 50. Please adhere to guidelines and social distancing.

Denis Hennessy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, June 29 of Denis Hennessy of The Haven, Abbeyleix.



Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Raymond Kingston - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Monday, June 29 of Raymond Kingston of Dun Brinn Lower, Barrowhouse, Westmeath and Waterford.



After an illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anna, children Claire, Mark and Heather, father Percy (Perry), sister Eleanor (Cobbe), Eleanor's husband Derek and their two sons Eoin and Cian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will take place on Thursday at 2.30pm in St. Michael's Parish Church, Carlow Road, Athy. The Funeral service will be livestreamed, see link https://vimeo.com/434114057. A private burial will take place immediately afterwards in Narraghmore Cemetery.

Stella Hovenden - Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, June 30 of Stella (Anastatia) Hovenden (née Murray) of Ballylinan.

In her 99th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Kevin. Dearly loved mother of Ann and Kevin, mother-in-law of Colin and Frances, Granny to John, Tom, James and Eoin. Deeply regretted by her brother Andy, nieces, nephews and friends. Pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters May, Murt, Jo, Kay, Willie, Ellie, Sheila and Dan.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday at 11am at St Ann’s Church, Ballylinan. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed.

Martin Delaney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, June 29 of Martin Delaney of Grangebeg, Borris-in-Ossory.

Ex. CIE. Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Delaney). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving sons Joe, Ger and Ned, his sister Mary (Fitzpatrick), daughter in law Bernie, grandsons Dean and Darragh, granddaughters Niamh, Leah and Anne, nieces Ann, Mary, Bernie, Kathleen, Helen and Sall, nephews Martin and Jimmy, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Martin will be reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home Castletown this Tuesday evening, sympathisers are welcome to file through from 5pm until 8pm while observing social distancing at all times. A private family Funeral Mass will take place in Knockaroo Church this Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 directives, only 50 people can enter the church, but other people, by observing social distancing, can attend outside or in the cemetery.

Martin's family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support at this difficult time.

Sr. Sheila D.C. Lalor - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, June 29 of Sr. Sheila D.C. Lalor, late of Parknahown, Cullohill, 10 Henrietta St., St Catherine’s, Killinarden, St. Louise’s, Ballyfermot and St. Mary’s Dunmanway, Co Cork.

Peacefully, at Highfield Healthcare Centre, Whitehall, Dublin 9. Deeply regretted by her sisters Breda, Marie, Stella, Dolie, and Carmella, brothers-in-law Martin and Seán, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her community of the Daughters of Charity, relatives and many loyal friends.

A private funeral will take place due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery. The Funeral Mass may be viewed from St. Peter’s Church Phibsboro on Wednesday 1st July at 11.30am on this link www.churchservices.tv/phibsboro

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Sr. Sheila’s long life of devoted service will take place at a later date.

Maureen McEvoy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, June 28 of Maureen McEvoy (née Flood) of 15 Wolf Tone Court and Emmet Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved and deeply missed by her husband of 59 years, Ben. Cherished mother to Anne, Linda, Sharon and Michelle. Sadly missed by her sons‐in‐law John Joe, Ron and Bernard, grandchildren Ciarán, Eóin, Thomas, Bernard, Siobhan, Tristan, Kate and Éille, sisters Betty Costello (Portarlington) and Kathleen Clancy (Portlaoise). Predeceased by her brother Tom Flood (Portlaoise and Brighton). Maureen is also fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St. Joesph's Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am via Emmet Street. Mass will be streamed live on www.mountmellickparish.ie Due to Government guidelines attendance at mass is restricted to 50 people. Sympathisers are welcome on the route from Maureen's home to the church and cemetery and also the precints of the cemetery.