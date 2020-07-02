Deaths in Laois - July 2, 2020

Thomas Tynan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, June 30 of Thomas Tynan of Patrick Street, Mountrath.



Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tom and Bridge, partner Janine, son Thomas-Jay, brother Barry, sisters Bernadette and Samantha, niece Grace (Dunne), nephews Charlie (Tynan), Rian (Dunne), aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountath on Thursday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm (with social distancing in place). Requiem Mass on Friday morning in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. In line with the latest HSE and Government advice, please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing.

Sarah Harmon - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, June 30 of Sarah (Sadie) Harmon (née Jackson) of Kilnacourt, Portarlington, and formerly Kinsealy, Dublin.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Sadly missed by her loving husband Harry, daughters Sharon and Fiona, son Harry jnr, sisters Ann and Joan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Sarah was a former member of Portarlington Happy Hearts Active Retirement Group.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday from 7pm to 8pm. A Private Family Funeral Ceremony to take place. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

John Power - Wolfhill

The death took place on Tuesday, June 30 of John Power of Wolfhill and formerly Co. Waterford.

Peacefully, in the care of the Matron and her staff at Droimnín Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass for John will take place at 12 noon on Thursday in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally followed by interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

In line with the latest HSE and government advice the number of people in the church will be limited to 50. Please adhere to guidelines and social distancing.

Denis Hennessy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, June 29 of Denis Hennessy of The Haven, Abbeyleix.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Raymond Kingston - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Monday, June 29 of Raymond Kingston of Dun Brinn Lower, Barrowhouse, Westmeath and Waterford.

After an illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anna, children Claire, Mark and Heather, father Percy (Perry), sister Eleanor (Cobbe), Eleanor's husband Derek and their two sons Eoin and Cian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will take place on Thursday at 2.30pm in St. Michael's Parish Church, Carlow Road, Athy. The Funeral service will be livestreamed, see link https://vimeo.com/434114057. A private burial will take place immediately afterwards in Narraghmore Cemetery.

Stella Hovenden - Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, June 30 of Stella (Anastatia) Hovenden (née Murray) of Ballylinan.

In her 99th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Kevin. Dearly loved mother of Ann and Kevin, mother-in-law of Colin and Frances, Granny to John, Tom, James and Eoin. Deeply regretted by her brother Andy, nieces, nephews and friends. Pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters May, Murt, Jo, Kay, Willie, Ellie, Sheila and Dan.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday at 11am at St Ann’s Church, Ballylinan. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed.