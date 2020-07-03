Deaths in Laois - July 3, 2020

Thomas Tynan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, June 30 of Thomas Tynan of Patrick Street, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tom and Bridge, partner Janine, son Thomas-Jay, brother Barry, sisters Bernadette and Samantha, niece Grace (Dunne), nephews Charlie (Tynan), Rian (Dunne), aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountath on Thursday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm (with social distancing in place). Requiem Mass on Friday morning in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. In line with the latest HSE and Government advice, please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing.

Denis Hennessy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, June 29 of Denis Hennessy of The Haven, Abbeyleix.

Loving son of Mary and the late James. Cherished brother of Patrick, Mary, James (Australia) and Margaret, sisters-in-law Veronica and Aisling, brother-in-law Desmond. Adored uncle of May, Tess and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving uncles, aunts, grandaunts, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Funeral to be live streamed on the Abbeyleix Parish webpage - https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clogh, Castlecomer.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive only 50 people can enter the Church but others observing social distancing can attend outside the church or in the cemetery.

