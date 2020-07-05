Deaths in Laois - July 5, 2020

Paddy Molloy - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, July 3 of Paddy Molloy of Tierhogar, Portarlington.



Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Maureen, sons Tony, Seamus and Brendan, daughter Marie, daughters In-law Maria, Helen and Siobhan, son in-law Conal, grandchildren Declan, Stephen, Leah, Anna, Ben, Billy, Mark, Sam, Fionn, Ella and Patrick and great-granddaughter Addison, nieces, nephews and extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Anna and Mairead.

Reposing his residence from 2pm on Saturday with recital of the Rosary at 9pm Saturday evening. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in Saint John's Church Killenard. Interment to follow in adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Whelehan Funeral Director's Facebook page. Covid-19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed at all times at the house and outside the church. Sympathisers are welcome outside the church during Mass and in the precinct of Saint John's Cemetery. he Molloy family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Anna Costigan - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Friday, July 3 of Anna Costigan (née Morris) of Ballytarsna, Pike of Rushall and late of Loughmore, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, sister Mary (Maher), brothers Pat and Richard. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Josephine (Fitzpatrick), sons Jim and Martin, son in law John, daughters in law Caroline and Rosie, grandchildren, sisters in law Peg (Morris) and Mary (Morris), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballytarsna this Saturday and Sunday evening. Sympathisers are welcome to file through from 4pm until 8pm both evenings while observing social distancing at all times. Funeral Mass will take place in the Pike of Rushall Church this Monday at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the Old Cemetery Rathdowney.

Due to Covid 19 Directive only 40 people can enter the church, but other people, by observing social distancing, can attend outside or in the Cemetery.

Anna's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Patrick Colbert - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday March 6 in Birmingham of Patrick Colbert of 4 Harbour Court, Mountmellick.



Beloved son of Patsy Colbert and Jenny Wheeler. Predeceased by his brother Richard. Deeply regretted by his parents, brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Phillip, Sinead, Mandy, Julia, Bernadette, Robert and William. Aunt Sarah and uncles Cristy and Tommy, nieces, nephews, cousins, family circle, relatives and his many friends.

Patrick will repose in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE guidelines Social Distancing must apply at all times Patrick’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated for his immediate family. Sympathisers are welcome to pass through the funeral home on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Sympathisers are also welcome in the church and cemetery precincts.

Live streaming of Patrick's Mass is available on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

