Deaths in Laois - July 6, 2020

Fergus Brophy - Ballybrittas and Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 5 of Fergus Brophy of Graigarven Close, Ballybrittas and formerly of Lough, Portarlington.

Tragically following a scuba-diving accident. Loving brother of the late Philip. Sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle, father Seamus, mother Dina, brothers James and Patrick, sister Emma, father-in-law John, mother-in-law Marion, brothers-in-law David, J.P. and Garry, sisters-in-law Patricia and Emma, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Philip Brophy - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 5 of Philip Brophy of Lough, Portarlington.



Tragically following a scuba-diving accident. Loving brother of the late Fergus. Sadly missed by his loving father Seamus, mother Dina, brothers James and Patrick, sister Emma, sisters-in-law Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Garry, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Eamon Cranks - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, July 5 of Eamonn Cranks of Derrylusk, Ballyfin Road, Mountrath.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Beloved husband of Anne, father to Pamela and Kieran, grandchild Avery, step-grandchild Anthony, daughter-in-law Ann, Pamela's partner Marc, extended family , relatives and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, (arriving for 1pm).

Bill O'Brien - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, July 4 of Bill O'Brien of 25 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home. Beloved husband of Chris, much loved father of Edel, Christopher, Lisa, William Derek and the late James, adored grandfather of Caoimhe, Shane, Carol, Clayton, Craig, Luke and Adam, and much loved brother of Ann, Mary, Bridie, Margaret, Teresa, Liz, Michael, Johnny, Vincent and the late William and Joseph.



He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law David and Stephen, daughters-in-law Nicole, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Bill's Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick, online streaming service on Tuesday, at 11am, by using the following link: Webcam, Mountmellick Parish, Kildare & Leighlin Diocese.



