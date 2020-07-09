Deaths in Laois - July 9, 2020

Mandy Hamill - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, July 6 of Mandy Hamill (née McEvoy) of Silverbrook, Mountmellick, and formerly of Maryville, Kildare Town.

Daughter of the late Stephen McEvoy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Des, daughters Naomi, Hailey and Katelin, grandchildren Katie, Jessica and Thomas, mother Ann, son-in-law Tom, brother Mackie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday with prayers both nights at 7pm. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Friday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11:45am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 12 midday. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2pm.



Roderick Martin - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, July 8 of Roderick (Rody) Martin of Rose Cottage, Derry Road, Durrow.

Passed away peacefully at home in his 93rd year in the loving care of his family.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, daughters Glinis, Sharen, Theresa and Marie, sister Lil, sons in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a large circle of friends. RIP.

A family requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Grehan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, July 7 of Daniel (Danny) Grehan of Rushin, Mountrath.

Surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Predeceased by his father Daniel and brother Gerry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tricia, his loving mother Mary Jo, brothers Paddy, Michael, Martin, Noel, Jimmy and Tony, his sisters Margaret, Mary, Lisa and Tina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, from 5pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Social distancing will apply. Funeral will arrive at St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for 2pm Requiem Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Fergus Brophy - Ballybrittas and Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 5 of Fergus Brophy of Graigarven Close, Ballybrittas, and formerly of Lough, Portarlington.

Tragically, following a scuba-diving accident. Loving brother of the late Philip. Sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle, father Seamus, mother Dinah, brothers James and Patrick, sister Emma, father-in-law John, mother-in-law Marion, brothers-in-law David, J.P. and Garry, sisters-in-law Patricia and Emma, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Lough Portarlington on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm. Private Removal on Thursday arriving St John's Church Killenard Portarlington for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE guidelines social distancing must apply at all times. The family would like to thank you for your help, support and understanding at this difficult and sad time

Fergus's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link

http://funeralslive.ie/fergus-and-philip-brophy/

Philip Brophy - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 5 of Philip Brophy of Lough, Portarlington.

Tragically, following a scuba-diving accident. Loving brother of the late Fergus. Sadly missed by his loving father Seamus, mother Dinah, brothers James and Patrick, sister Emma, sisters-in-law Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Garry, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Lough Portarlington on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm. Private Removal on Thursday arriving St John's Church Killenard Portarlington for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE guidelines social distancing must apply at all times. The family would like to thank you for your help, support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

Phillip's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link

http://funeralslive.ie/fergus-and-philip-brophy/