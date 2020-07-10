Deaths in Laois - July 10, 2020

Mandy Hamill - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, July 6 of Mandy Hamill (née McEvoy) of Silverbrook, Mountmellick, and formerly of Maryville, Kildare Town.

Daughter of the late Stephen McEvoy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Des, daughters Naomi, Hailey and Katelin, grandchildren Katie, Jessica and Thomas, mother Ann, son-in-law Tom, brother Mackie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday with prayers both nights at 7pm. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Friday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11:45am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 12 midday. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2pm.