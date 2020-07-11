Deaths in Laois - July 11, 2020

Margaret Fennelly - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, July 10 of Margaret Fennelly (née Geraghty) of Thornberry, Abbeyleix.



Suddenly, at the General Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann-Marie, Melissa and Siobhan, son James, partners Gary and Aby, grandson Louis, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Eileen Quinn - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, July 10 of Eileen Quinn (née Farrell) of Lower Main Street, Abbeyleix.



She passed from this world with a grace she was renowned for in life and will rest in peace with her beloved husband Billy. Surrounded by family until her passing. She will be greatly missed by her six children, Rosaleen, Marie, John, Mark, Robbie, Adrian and their partners Vera, Veronica, Paula and Ronnie, sister Celia, brother Frank, grandchildren Louis, Ben, Erika, Jessica, Sam and Eli, who hold her dear in their hearts.

Removal from her residence at 1.45pm on Sunday to arrive at The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary for requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/ webcam for those who can not attend. Covid-19 directive restrictions will apply.

Mary McCarthy - Mountrath and Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 10 of Mary McCarthy, late of Knockanina, Mountrath and No. 5. Patrick's Avenue, Portarlington.

Peacefully, at home (5 Patrick's Ave.), surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her sister Bridget (Phelan) and her husband Christopher, brother Jimmy (Birmingham, England), nieces Christine, Carmel and Diane, nephews Desmond, Brendan, Martin and Aidan, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Friday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Karl Kilmartin - Clondalkin and Ballybrophy

The death took place on Tuesday, July 7 of Karl Kilmartin of Clondalkin, Dublin.



Unexpectedly, predeceased by his mother Marieann. Sadly mourned by his dad Pat Kilmartin Greenroads, Ballybrophy and Breda, sister Debbie, brother Jonathan, partner Donna, son Josh, daughter Brooke, brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Mairead, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 3pm to 6pm. Cremation will take place at Newlands Crematorium Dublin, arriving at 2pm on Monday. For Dublin arrangements please contact the family. As per the COVID-19 restrictions, please observe the current directive as advised by the Government. Karl's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.